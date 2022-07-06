Garry Shandling and Brad Garrett share some sugar

It was an unlikely pair that stole the 2003 show as Emmy presenters Garry Shandling and Brad Garrett parodied the now famous kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears from the MTV Video Music Awards earlier that year. “Garry called me out of the blue and said he wanted to do a take on the Madonna-Spears kiss. I was all in on it,” Garrett says. “Of course, if you close one eye when you’re close to Garry, those could be Angelina Jolie lips, so I had to use some telepathic powers to really focus and say I’m going to kiss Garry and we’re going to make it work. We were laughing about it the whole time backstage. I don’t think anyone would have turned down the opportunity to do a bit with him.” The night continued to be memorable for Garrett as he went on to win the supporting actor in a comedy Emmy for “Everybody Loves Raymond.”