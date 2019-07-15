Stagecoach 2020 dates, ticket on-sale announced

The 2020 edition of Stagecoach, the world’s largest country music festival, has been confirmed for April 24-26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, festival organizers announced Monday. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. Pacific time at the festival’s official website.

The price for general admission three-day passes is $299 plus convenience fees, the same as it has been in recent years. Various other ticket packages that include shuttle service to and from area hotels, others providing access to reserved seating and standing pit spaces or RV parking lots run up to $1,331.

Promoter Goldenvoice, which puts on Stagecoach, as well as Coachella, in partnership with AEG Presents, is once again offering a no-interest payment plan that allows ticket buyers to pay as little as $25 up front plus six additional payments of just under $51.

The lineup for next year’s event is expected to be announced this year. This year’s festival, topped by headliners Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean, set a Stagecoach attendance record of 240,000, with daily attendance capped at 80,000, according to Stacy Vee, Goldenvoice’s director of festival talent who oversees bookings.