Best Live Music around L.A.: Carly Rae Jepsen, a mammoth hip-hop festival and more

The week ahead is loaded with plenty of outdoor concerts and events to soak in the Southern California sunshine.

Magic City L.A.

Miami-bred, N.Y.C.-based DJ and producer Jubilee brings her iconic dance party to the West Coast for its long-awaited L.A. debut. The evening features a hand-picked lineup of some of the world’s finest purveyors of 808-based music, including Anna Morgan, Gangsta Boo, Om Unit, Salva and, of course, Jubilee herself. Tickets cost $15. 1720 E. 16th Street, 10 p.m. Thursday.

Tchaikovsky Spectacular

L.A.’s beloved annual celebration of the Russian romantic composer celebrates its 50-year milestone with a two-night run at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend. The droll Bramwell Tovey helms the night, leading the L.A. Phil and the USC Trojan Marching Band through four of Tchaikovsky’s greatest works. As always, the evening will culminate with a performance of the “1812 Overture” accompanied by a barrage of fireworks. Tickets start at $19. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Carly Rae Jepsen

Beloved pop queen Carly Rae Jepsen returns with a much-anticipated pair of shows behind her current “Dedicated” tour. Her acclaimed fourth album of the same name is loaded with lush, well-crafted songwriting that sees the singer ascend from entertainer to a pop auteur in her own right. Expect Jepsen’s live show to include recent singles such as “Too Much” as well as her career-making “Call Me Maybe.” To sweeten the deal, $1 from every ticket sold will go to benefit Crisis Text Line, which works to provide free, confidential support for those in crisis. Tickets start at $40. The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Real Street Festival

Head to Anaheim this weekend for the debut of Real 92.3’s new hip-hop and lifestyle event, billed as the largest music event to ever come to Orange County. The two-day affair takes over the Honda Center Grounds for a celebration of music, street art and culture, with a knockout lineup of locals and heavy hitters that includes Cardi B, Future, Migos, ASAP Rocky, Miguel, Meek Mill, Blueface, YBN Cordae, Megan Thee Stallion and many more. Single-day tickets cost $99, with two-day passes starting at $169. Honda Center Grounds, 2695 E. Katella Ave., 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Death Cab for Cutie and Car Seat Headrest

Two decades and nine albums into their career, indie icons Death Cab for Cutie are still going strong with their distinct brand of bittersweet melodies and emotional excavations. The band returns to the Bowl with a slate of new songs from its latest release, “Thank You for Today,” alongside the alternative hits that made them an early-’00s mainstay. Openers Car Seat Headrest owe more than a small debt to Death Cab’s influence, with muscular riffs and incisive songwriting. Tickets start at $20. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., 7 p.m. Sunday.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Frenetic Aussic rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have released 15 albums in less than ten years, with no sign of slowing in sight. The seven-piece outfit hits the Greek Theater next week, armed with tracks from its new album “Infest the Rats’ Nest.” The record marks a thrash-metal departure from the band’s psych-rock roots, but its manic energy and gut-punch grit amount to a sound unmistakably all King Gizz’s own. Tickets start at $25. Greek Theater, 2700 N. Vermont Ave., 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.