Goth legend Peter Murphy hospitalized after suffering heart attack

Former Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy suffered a heart attack in New York on Tuesday evening, and is recovering in Lenox Hill Hospital, according to a statement from his representative.

The incident occurred as Murphy, 62, was preparing to perform at Le Poisson Rouge in Greenwich Village. After experiencing shortness of breath, Murphy postponed the concert, part of an extended residency at the club, and went to the hospital. Early Wednesday morning doctors stabilized Murphy’s condition. His residency, which was scheduled to run through Sunday, has been indefinitely postponed.

“Mr. Murphy was admitted for treatment of a myocardial infarction,” cardiologist Jason Song said in a statement. “He had two stents placed in his right coronary artery and was started on medications to manage his heart condition. … He is still in the hospital for continued monitoring of his condition.”

The singer, best known for his work with British post-punk band Bauhaus, helped codify the sound of goth music with his grim moan and melancholy lyrics. On songs such as “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” and “She’s in Parties,” Murphy and band burrowed beneath England’s protestant past to shine light on its dead and buried. “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” is a recitation on the passing of the great horror actor. “Stigmata Martyr” sees Murphy residing “in a crucifixion ecstasy, lying cross-checked in agony.” As a solo artist, Murphy has released nine albums, most recently “Lion” in 2014.

In a statement, Murphy’s family expressed gratitude to his fans for their support and expressed hope “that Peter will be back on stage with a refreshed heart, stronger than before!”