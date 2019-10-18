Lady Gaga says she’s fine after she and fan fall off stage in Vegas

Shrieks rang out Thursday when Lady Gaga and a fan fell off the stage to the floor several feet below at a show during her Las Vegas residency.

Several attendees caught the incident on video, which sees Gaga wrapping her legs around a concertgoer she had invited up on the stage, hopping up and down repeatedly before he loses his balance and takes a tumble, bringing Gaga down with him.

The audience was audibly shocked as security sprang into action, helping the “Shallow” singer and Little Monster (Gaga’s pet name for her fans) off the floor. Both appeared to recover relatively unscathed, with the fan immediately peeling himself up off Gaga, who landed under him on her back.

As she made her way through the concerned crowd, the pop star assured everyone she was all right, easing the tension with a lighthearted quip about the venue’s accessibility.

“Everything’s OK,” she said in a relaxed tone as she walked the perimeter of the stage. “The only thing that’s not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up.”

She then offered some words of support to the fallen fan, who seemed to apologize as officials escorted them up. Bystanders cheered the pair on as they climbed back to where they started.

“It’s fine. It’s not your fault,” she said before bringing him in for a hug. “I suppose we should have some tea after that, huh? That is a fall! ... Can you promise me something? Would you just forgive yourself right now for that happening?”

More cheers followed as the two shared another embrace while sitting side by side at Gaga’s piano. Though it’s unclear whether either was hurt during the event, the seasoned pop star continued with her set as if nothing happened. Her next “Enigma” performance in Vegas is scheduled for Saturday night.