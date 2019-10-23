Lizzo puts up a fight in ‘Truth Hurts’ songwriting dispute with new lawsuit

After finally breaking her silence on a songwriting dispute surrounding her summer smash “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo has filed a lawsuit against the Raisen brothers, the L.A.-based songwriters who claim they deserve credit on the track.

The vocalist took to Twitter Wednesday to respond to Justin and Jeremiah Raisen’s claim that “Truth Hurts” uses material from “Healthy,” a 2017 tune they co-wrote with Lizzo. Her side of the story says the brothers contributed nothing to “Truth Hurts” or its most famous lyric — which is central to the conflict.

“Hey y’all... as I’ve shared before, in 2017, while working on a demo, I saw a meme that resonated with me, a meme that made me feel like 100% that bitch,” the singer wrote. “I sang that line in the demo, and I later used the line in Truth Hurts.”

“The men who now claim a piece of Truth Hurts did not help me write any part of the song,” she continued. “They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it. There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts, except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth.”

Advertisement

“The men” in question were not happy with Lizzo’s Twitter statement. Speaking to The Times Wednesday, the Raisen brothers expressed their disappointment with her remarks, particularly the way she referred to “Healthy” as a demo and didn’t mention either of them by name.

“It’s not in line with what she stands for and preaches for and is preaching about,” Justin Raisen said in a phone interview, with his brother also on the call. “We’ve said nothing but nice things about her, and now to find out that she’s actually pointing her finger at us, these quote-unquote ‘men,’ is extremely saddening, and it’s painful ... because people don’t do this to other people. It’s just not fair. I’ve never dealt with anything like this in the music industry.”

Lizzo’s new lawsuit supports her assertion that the Raisens deserve no credit for “Truth Hurts” nor compensation for its chart-topping performance.

Advertisement

“Today we filed a lawsuit on Lizzo’s behalf to establish, in a court of law, that the Raisens are not writers of ‘Truth Hurts’ and have no right to profit from the song’s success,” said Cynthia Arato, Lizzo’s attorney, in a statement provided to The Times. “The Raisens did not collaborate with Lizzo or anyone else to create the song, and they did not help write any of the material that they now seek to profit from, which is why they expressly renounced any claim to the work, in writing, months ago, as the lawsuit makes abundantly clear.

“Although it is all too commonplace for successful artists to be subjected to these type of opportunistic claims, it is nevertheless disappointing that Lizzo had to take this step to put an end to the Raisens’ false claims and their campaign of harassment,” the statement concluded.

The Raisens claim they made several attempts to settle the dispute in the past, at one point getting on the phone with Lizzo to talk things over, to no avail. They allege that the hit phrase “I just took a DNA test / Turns out I’m 100% that bitch,” only made it into “Healthy” — and, consequently, “Truth Hurts” — because Jeremiah Raisen suggested they use it during a songwriting session.

The phrase was inspired by a meme originated by singer Mina Lioness, who thanked Lizzo and her team for their support in a tweet Wednesday.

I want to publicly thank @Lizzo and her entire managment team for embracing me and reaching out. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) October 23, 2019

Despite pushback from others in the room, Jeremiah Raisen says he eventually persuaded Lizzo to adopt the catchphrase, which has since become a rallying cry for the artist and appears on much of her merchandise.

“I was the one who decided that it would be good to be in the song,” Jeremiah Raisen told The Times.

“The creator of the tweet is the person I am sharing my success with ... not these men. Period,” Lizzo said in her Wednesday statement. “Thank you to everyone has supported me and my song.”