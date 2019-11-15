Beyoncé's new wax figure is flawless after a 2017 one sparked outcry

Look, it’s Bey with the good hair!

Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas has unveiled a new Beyoncé wax figure and nailed the Beychella doppelganger — fierce stare, pink hoodie, fringed boots and all. The Sin City debut came more than two years after the museum’s sister location in New York infamously botched the “Flawless” singer’s likeness in 2017.

The New York museum’s previously unrecognizable figure was panned for its inaccurate hair, skin tone and befuddling facial expressions and launched a bevy of memes for its racial insensitivity. The famed wax museum, which creates all of its figures in London before shipping them to corresponding locations, also issued an apology that blamed “lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography” for distorting and misrepresenting the color of the figure.

Not surprisingly, the misfire set her fervent Beyhive ablaze with calls to scrap it — and the museum eventually did.

What you expect to get when you order online vs what actually comes in the mail pic.twitter.com/B31NKAE38f — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 19, 2017

The new Las Vegas figure, which can be seen at the Venetian resort on the Strip, was modeled after the singer’s acclaimed 2018 performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which garnered a Netflix concert special a year later. A team of about 20 artists spent four months and more than 500 hours on the life-like sculpture, Madame Tussauds Las Vegas said in a statement.

Another Beyoncé wax figure also debuted at Madame Tussauds London in September that featured Beyoncé's iconic look from the second weekend of the desert music festival. For one day, the regal musician stood in for Queen Elizabeth II in the museum section reserved for figures of Britain’s royal family.