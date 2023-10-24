Advertisement
Wax happening? Lil Wayne is the latest star to roast a botched wax figure: ‘You tried tho’

Lil Wayne in a white button-down shirt smiling in front of an MTV backdrop
Lil Wayne shared a delayed reaction to his wax figure at Tennessee’s Hollywood Wax Museum.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Lil Wayne found it tricky figuring out how to love his Hollywood Wax Museum figure after pictures resurfaced online.

Photos of the rapper’s wax figure recirculated on social media after Dwayne Johnson’s wax figure at Paris’ Grévin Museum came under fire over the weekend. Weezy’s figure has been on display at the Hollywood Wax Museum’s Pigeon Forge, Tenn., location since last summer.

The lifelike re-creation stands shirtless with his arms to his side, wearing a pair of red-and-blue plaid jeans and brown boots. It also has the rapper’s signature body and face tattoos and a bedazzled grill. Despite the artist’s best efforts, the “Lollipop” rapper said on Monday, “Sorry wax museum but dat s— ain’t me!”

Entertainment & Arts

“You tried tho and I appreciate the effort,” he added on X.

On X, some of the rapper’s fans said that the figure “looks like a fusion of Lil Wayne, Steph Curry, & Bob Marley” and likened it to a scarecrow. Another X user photoshopped the Hollywood Wax Museum re-creation into a collection of “Gremlin” monsters.

“Yo choose your fighter,” @MarsmanMelvin captioned the photo.

Lil Wayne’s delayed reaction comes days after the Rock announced on Sunday that he will take action to correct his Grévin Museum wax figure, which touts a much lighter skin tone than its inspiration.

“I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color 🤣✊🏾💪🏾,” the “Jumanji” actor wrote Sunday.

Entertainment & Arts

For some celebrities, including Beyoncé, Zendaya and Nicki Minaj, it seems a botched wax figure is a rite of passage. But “Black Panther” star Angela Bassett and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker are among the lucky few to get near lifelike re-creations.

“Come say hi to my clone,” Barker wrote on Monday as Madame Tussauds Las Vegas unveiled its latest addition.

