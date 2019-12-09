Lil Nas X pays tribute to late rapper Juice Wrld with poignant cover

Country-rap star Lil Nas X paid tribute to Juice Wrld by covering the late rapper’s hit “Lucid Dreams” during a San Francisco concert.

The impromptu performance came hours after the death Sunday of the Chicago-bred rapper. Juice Wrld, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, died at age 21 after reportedly having a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport.

Lil Nas X pays tribute to Juice Wrld at Wild 94.9’s FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 at the Masonic Auditorium on Sunday. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“Old Town Road” phenom Lil Nas X, 20, performed Juice Wrld’s moody breakup song during a set at Wild 94.9’s Jingle Ball. Behind him, images of Juice Wrld were projected on large screens.

Lil Nas X shared a clip of the moment on Twitter shortly after that.

Advertisement

Recording artists including Drake, Camila Cabello, Ellie Goulding and rapper Lil Yachty also commemorated the rapper on social media.

Lil Nas X’s homage comes just weeks after Juice Wrld himself paid tribute to other gone-too-soon rappers — Lil Peep, XXXTentacion, Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle — with the track “Legends,” which he performed at the Camp Flog Gnaw music festival in November. Coinicidentally, images of those late musicians were projected on screens behind him at Dodger Stadium.

According to the Associated Press, police said there were no signs of foul play in the rapper’s death, and the Cook County medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Monday. Meanwhile, two security guards who were with the rapper when he died were arrested and charged for possession of handguns.