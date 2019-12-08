Rapper Juice Wrld dies at 21 after suffering seizure

Hip-hop star Juice Wrld, who broke through in 2018 with the smash hit “Lucid Dreams,” died Sunday after suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport. He was 21.

The rapper, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a seizure shortly after deplaning from a California outbound flight, TMZ reported. Law enforcement told TMZ he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived on the scene.

Higgins was still conscious when he was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later upon arriving. The cause of death remains unknown at this time. He was born and raised in the Chicago area.

Advertisement

Juice Wrld achieved a career high in 2018 when “Lucid Dreams” made it to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His debut single, “All Girls Are the Same,” became a hit when Lil Yachty joined the remix. He was also featured on Travis Scott’s successful “AstroWorld” album on the song “No Bystanders,” for which he sang the hook. Juice Wrld’s latest album, “Death Race for Love,” was released in March and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.

He was signed to a multi-million dollar contract with Interscope Records, where he released his first studio album, “Goodbye & Good Riddance.” A month later he released the two-track EP “Too Soon” in tribute to the late Lil Peep and XXXTentacion.

His death comes less than a week after his 21st birthday. The rapper was eerily prescient, noting on his song “Legends,” “We ain’t making it past 21.”