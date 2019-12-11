Best concerts in L.A. this week: Harry Styles, Brockhampton and more

If you’re looking to get your concert fix in before the holiday lull hits, the week ahead is filled with high-energy marquee acts and local favorites that are sure to make for a memorable end of the year.

Dec. 13

Harry Styles

Join the pop-rock showman in celebrating the release of his highly-anticipated new album, “Fine Line,” on Friday with a special one-night-only show. The former One Direction star will be performing the record alongside selections from his rakish solo debut. Expect big looks and bigger bravado for this most stadium-ready of sets.

The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd. Tickets are sold out but can be found on the secondary marketplace.

Dec. 13

Automatic with Peanut Butter Wolf

Local post-punk upstarts Automatic have been catching ears since this year’s release of their excellent debut album, “Signal,” on Stones Throw, going on to open for Bauhaus’ big comeback show at the Palladium and touring Europe. Stop by Zebulon to give the trio a warm welcome home with an opening set from label head honcho Peanut Butter Wolf.

Zebulon, 2478 N. Fletcher Drive. Tickets start at $12.

Dec. 13

Brockhampton

Everyone’s favorite hip-hop boy band hits the Palladium on its Heaven Belongs to You tour, supporting the act’s fifth studio album, “Ginger,” with two sets in one night. The collective always puts on an exhilarating live show, packed with scuzzy beats, stage antics and a high-energy crowd that you can’t help but participate in. Get there early to catch sets from 100 gecs and Slowthai.

The Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd. Tickets start at $69.

Dec. 13

Thievery Corporation

The electronic dub duo has managed to thrive for nearly 25 years without a radio hit or major label backing, a testament to its genre-omnivorous ingenuity and rapturous live shows. The influential pair hits the Wiltern on Friday in support of 2018’s “Treasures From the Temple,” alongside such favorites from its extensive catalog as “Lebanese Blonde” and “Focus on Sight.”

The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd. Tickets start at $39.

Dec. 15

Thurston Moore Group

The Sonic Youth frontman’s solo collective returns to Zebulon — nearly a second home for the band at this point — for another night of dreamy experimental rock tinkerings. The current Spriting Counsel tour will feature cuts from Moore’s recently released box set of the same name, a work of lush symphonic explorations.

Zebulon, 2478 Fletcher Drive. Tickets are sold out but can be found on the secondary marketplace.

