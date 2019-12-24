Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Someone check on the Twitter troll who just dismissed Lizzo’s success

Lizzo
Lizzo is not tolerating rude Twitter comments about her weight and success.
(Todd Owyoung / The CW)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Dec. 24, 2019
11 AM
Merry Christmas Eve to Lizzo and Lizzo only.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker and self-love ambassador took to Twitter recently to confront a troll who attributed her success to “obesity.” Shortly after author and economist Boyce Watkins shamed Lizzo for her weight, the rapper-singer-songwriter shamed him right back in an epic takedown.

"#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America,” Watkins tweeted Monday. “Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

The “Good as Hell” artist promptly did her hair toss, checked her nails and clapped back with a scathing reply:

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” she wrote. “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me.

“Here’s the attention you ordered,” she added with a smug emoji, racking up more than 300,000 likes and tens of thousands more comments cheering her on.

A leading advocate for self-care and body positivity, Lizzo has received much praise for embracing and flaunting her curves on- and offstage — a rarity in an industry that places a disproportionate amount of value on warped beauty standards. She also has developed a reputation for deftly dealing with haters online.

Advertisement

Following the altercation, the musician reflected by retweeting some thoughts on cyberbullying from Bernice King, the American minister and daughter of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

“If I responded angrily to every person who seeks to provoke anger from me on social media, I’d never experience peace, purpose or progress,” King wrote. “Be a good steward of your energy. It’s okay to let provocateurs leave empty handed.”

In spite of her critics, Lizzo certainly harnessed her energy well in 2019, with “Truth Hurts” peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, followed closely by “Good as Hell” and “Juice.” At next month’s Grammy Awards, she leads the pack of nominees with eight nods, including for all four top categories.

Christi Carras
