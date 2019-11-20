Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Music

2020 Grammy nominations list: See who’s up for what

Lizzo
Singer Lizzo leads the Grammy nominations with eight, including Album of the Year and New Artist.
(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Dave LewisDigital Editor 
Nov. 20, 2019
5:41 AM
1

The nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards have been revealed with “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo leading the way with eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X both scored six. All three will compete for the best new artist trophy.

The Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020, at 5 p.m. Pacific. Alicia Keys will return as host.

Here is the list of nominees:

2
Album of the year
Lana Del Rey photographed in Los Angeles in 2019.
Lana Del Rey photographed in Los Angeles in 2019.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

  • “I, I” — Bon Iver
  • “Norman F— Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey
  • “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” "— Billie Eilish
  • “Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
  • “I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.
  • “7" — Lil Nas X
  • “Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo
  • “Father Of The Bride” — Vampire Weekend
3
Record of the year
Billie Eilish on stage at Coachella
Billie Eilish on stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, Calif., on April 13, 2019.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

  • “Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
  • “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
  • “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
  • “Hard Place” — H.E.R.
  • “Talk” — Khalid
  • “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  • “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
  • “Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
4
Song of the year
  • “Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
  • “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
  • “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
  • “Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
  • “Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
  • “Norman F— Rockwell!” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
  • “Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
  • “Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
5
New artist:
Lil Nas X poses backstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival
Lil Nas X poses backstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 28, 2019 in Indio, Calif.
(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

  • Black Pumas
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Rosalía
  • Tank And The Bangas
  • Yola
6
Pop solo performance:
Taylor Swift performs in Glendale, Arizona
Taylor Swift performing during her “Reputation Stadium Tour” opener in Glendale, Ariz. on May 8, 2018.
(Rick Scuteri/Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)

  • “Spirit” — Beyoncé
  • “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
  • “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
  • “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
  • “You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift
7
Pop duo/group performance:
  • “Boyfriend” - Ariana Grande & Social House
  • “Sucker” - Jonas Brothers
  • “Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  • “Sunflower” - Post Malone & Swae Lee
  • “Senorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
8
Pop vocal album:
Beyonce Knowles-Carter at the European premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King”
Beyonce Knowles-Carter at the European premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London.
(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

  • “The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé
  • When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
  • “Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
  • “No. 6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran
  • “Lover” — Taylor Swift
9
Traditional pop vocal album:
  • “Sì - Andrea Bocelli
  • “Love” (Deluxe edition) - Michael Bublé
  • “Look Now” - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
  • “A Legendary Christmas” - John Legend
  • “Walls” - Barbra Streisand
10
Dance recording:
  • “Linked” — Bonobo
  • “Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers
  • “Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza Featuring Goodboys
  • “Underwater” — RÜFÜS DU SOL
  • “Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
11
Rock album:
  • “Amo” — Bring Me The Horizon
  • “Social Cues” — Cage The Elephant
  • “In The End” — The Cranberries
  • “Trauma” — I Prevail
  • “Feral Roots” — Rival Sons
12
Best rock performance
Singer Brittany Howard from the band Alabama Shakes.
Singer Brittany Howard from the band Alabama Shakes.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

  • “Pretty Waste” - Bones UK
  • “This Land” - Gary Clark Jr.
  • “History Repeats” - Brittany Howard
  • “Woman” - Karen O & Danger Mouse
  • “Too Bad” - Rival Sons
13
Alternative music album:
  • “U.F.O.F.” - Big Thief
  • “Assume Form” - James Blake
  • “I,I” - Bon Iver
  • “Father of the Bride” - Vampire Weekend
  • “ANIMA” - Thom Yorke
14
R&amp;B album:
  • “1123" - BJ The Chicago Kid
  • “Painted” - Lucky Daye
  • Ella Mai” - Ella Mai
  • “Paul” - PJ Morton
  • “Ventura” - Anderson .Paak
15
R&amp;B performance:
  • “Love Again” Daniel Ceasar & Brandy
  • “Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
  • “Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
  • “Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye"Come Home” — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
16
R&amp;B Song:
  • “Could’ve Been” - Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
  • “Look At Me Now” - Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
  • “No Guidance” - Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
  • “Roll Some Mo” - David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
  • “Say So” - PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
17
Rap album:
  • “Revenge Of The Dreamers III” — Dreamville
  • “Championships” — Meek Mill
  • “I Am > I Was” — 21 Savage
  • “Igor” — Tyler, The Creator
  • “The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae
18
Rap performance:
Cardi B at the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards
Cardi B attends 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 20, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
(WireImage)

  • “Middle Child” - J. Cole
  • “Suge” - DaBaby
  • “Down Bad” - Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
  • “Racks in the Middle"- Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
  • “Clout” - Offset Featuring Cardi B
19
Rap song:
  • “Bad Idea” - Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
  • “Gold Roses” - Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
  • “A Lot” - Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
  • “Racks in the Middle” - Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
  • “Suge” - DaBaby, Jetsonmade
20
Rap/sung performance:
  • “Higher” - DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
  • “Drip Too Hard” - Lil Baby & Gunna
  • “Panini” - Lil Nas X
  • “Ballin” - Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
  • “The London” - Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
21
Country song:
Eric Church performs during the Stagecoach Country Music Festival
Eric Church performs during the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., on April 29, 2016.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

  • “Bring My Flowers Now— Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
  • “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
  • “It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
  • “Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
  • “Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
22
Country solo performance:
  • “All Your’n” - Tyler Childers
  • “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” - Ashley McBryde
  • “Ride Me Back Home” - Willie Nelson
  • “God’s Country” - Blake Shelton
  • “Bring My Flowers Now” - Tanya Tucker
23
Country duo/group performance:
  • “Brand New Man” - Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
  • “I Don’t Remember Me (Before you)” - Brothers Osborne
  • “Speechless” - Dan + Shay
  • “The Daughters” - Little Big Town
  • “Common” - Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
24
Country album
  • “Desperate Man” - Eric Church
  • “Stronger Than the Truth” - Reba McEntire
  • “Interstate Gospel” - Pistol Annies
  • “Center Point Road” - Thomas Rhett
  • “While I’m Livin’” - Tanya Tucker
25
Jazz vocal album:
  • “Thirsty Ghost” — Sara Gazarek
  • “Love & Liberation” — Jazzmeia Horn
  • “Alone Together” — Catherine Russell
  • “12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding
  • “Screenplay” — The Tierney Sutton Band
26
Gospel album:
  • “Long Live Love” — Kirk Franklin
  • “Goshen” — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
  • “Tunnel Vision” — Gene Moore
  • “Settle Here” — William Murphy
  • “Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album” — CeCe Winans
27
Latin pop album
  • “Vida” - Luis Fonsi
  • ” 11:11" - Maluma
  • “Montaner” - Ricardo Montaner
  • "#Eldisco” - Alejandro Sanz
  • “Fantasia” - Sebastian Yatra
28
Latin rock, urban or alternative album:
Rosalía performs onstage during the Latin Grammy Awards
Rosalía performs onstage during the Latin Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on No. 14..
(Getty Images)

  • “X 100PRE” — Bad Bunny
  • “Oasis” — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
  • “Indestructible” — Flor De Toloache
  • “Almadura” — iLe
  • “El Mal Querer” — Rosalía
29
Regional Mexican music album
  • “Caminando” - Joss Favela
  • “Percepción” Intocable
  • “Poco a Poco” - La Energia Norteña
  • “20 Aniversario” - Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
  • “De Ayer Para Siempre” - Mariachi Los Camperos
30
Americana album:
  • “Years To Burn” — Calexico And Iron & Wine
  • “Who Are You Now” — Madison Cunningham
  • “Oklahoma” — Keb’ Mo’
  • “Tales Of America” — J.S. Ondara
  • “Walk Through Fire” — Yola
31
Spoken word album:
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama on NBC’s “Today” show in New York City in 2018.
(Charles Sykes / Invision)

  • “Beastie Boys Book” — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
  • “Becoming” — Michelle Obama
  • “I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor” — Eric Alexandrakis
  • “Mr. Know-It-All” — Jon Waters
  • “Sekou Andrews & The String Theory” — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
32
Song written for visual media:
Thom Yorke
Thom Yorke
(Katie Falkenberg/Los Angeles Times)

  • “The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
  • “Girl In The Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’
  • “I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
  • “Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
  • Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria
33
Music film:
  • “Homecoming” — Beyoncé
  • “Remember My Name” — David Crosby
  • “Birth Of The Cool” — (Miles Davis)
  • “Shangri-La” — (Various Artists)
  • “Anima” — Thom Yorke
Dave Lewis
Dave Lewis has been an entertainment writer and editor for more than 10 years. Originally from Minneapolis, he joined the Los Angeles Times in early 2015.