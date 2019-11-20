2020 Grammy nominations list: See who’s up for what

The nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards have been revealed with “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo leading the way with eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X both scored six. All three will compete for the best new artist trophy.

The Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020, at 5 p.m. Pacific. Alicia Keys will return as host.

Here is the list of nominees: