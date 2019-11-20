2020 Grammy nominations list: See who’s up for what

1
The nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards have been revealed with “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo leading the way with eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X both scored six. All three will compete for the best new artist trophy.
The Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020, at 5 p.m. Pacific. Alicia Keys will return as host.
Here is the list of nominees:
Album of the year
- “I, I” — Bon Iver
- “Norman F— Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey
- “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” "— Billie Eilish
- “Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
- “I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.
- “7" — Lil Nas X
- “Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo
- “Father Of The Bride” — Vampire Weekend
Record of the year
- “Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
- “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
- “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
- “Hard Place” — H.E.R.
- “Talk” — Khalid
- “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
- “Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Lizzo led the field with eight nominations; Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X each received six. Lizzo and Eilish were both nominated in all four major categories.
Song of the year
- “Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
- “Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- “Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
- “Norman F— Rockwell!” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- “Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
- “Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
New artist:
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank And The Bangas
- Yola
Meet Adrian Quesada and Eric Burton, the soul-funk duo from Austin, Texas, who landed a Grammy nomination Wednesday for best new artist.
Pop solo performance:
- “Spirit” — Beyoncé
- “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
- “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
- “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
- “You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift
Pop duo/group performance:
- “Boyfriend” - Ariana Grande & Social House
- “Sucker” - Jonas Brothers
- “Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Sunflower” - Post Malone & Swae Lee
- “Senorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Pop vocal album:
- “The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
- “Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
- “No. 6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran
- “Lover” — Taylor Swift
Traditional pop vocal album:
- “Sì - Andrea Bocelli
- “Love” (Deluxe edition) - Michael Bublé
- “Look Now” - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- “A Legendary Christmas” - John Legend
- “Walls” - Barbra Streisand
Dance recording:
- “Linked” — Bonobo
- “Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers
- “Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza Featuring Goodboys
- “Underwater” — RÜFÜS DU SOL
- “Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Country stalwart Tanya Tucker was nominated for song of the year, H.E.R. and Bon Iver reaped multiple nods and a group without a Wiki page may win best new artist.
Rock album:
- “Amo” — Bring Me The Horizon
- “Social Cues” — Cage The Elephant
- “In The End” — The Cranberries
- “Trauma” — I Prevail
- “Feral Roots” — Rival Sons
Best rock performance
- “Pretty Waste” - Bones UK
- “This Land” - Gary Clark Jr.
- “History Repeats” - Brittany Howard
- “Woman” - Karen O & Danger Mouse
- “Too Bad” - Rival Sons
Alternative music album:
- “U.F.O.F.” - Big Thief
- “Assume Form” - James Blake
- “I,I” - Bon Iver
- “Father of the Bride” - Vampire Weekend
- “ANIMA” - Thom Yorke
R&B album:
- “1123" - BJ The Chicago Kid
- “Painted” - Lucky Daye
- Ella Mai” - Ella Mai
- “Paul” - PJ Morton
- “Ventura” - Anderson .Paak
R&B performance:
- “Love Again” — Daniel Ceasar & Brandy
- “Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
- “Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
- “Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye"Come Home” — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
R&B Song:
- “Could’ve Been” - Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
- “Look At Me Now” - Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
- “No Guidance” - Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
- “Roll Some Mo” - David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
- “Say So” - PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Rap album:
- “Revenge Of The Dreamers III” — Dreamville
- “Championships” — Meek Mill
- “I Am > I Was” — 21 Savage
- “Igor” — Tyler, The Creator
- “The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae
Rap performance:
- “Middle Child” - J. Cole
- “Suge” - DaBaby
- “Down Bad” - Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
- “Racks in the Middle"- Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
- “Clout” - Offset Featuring Cardi B
Rap song:
- “Bad Idea” - Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
- “Gold Roses” - Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
- “A Lot” - Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
- “Racks in the Middle” - Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
- “Suge” - DaBaby, Jetsonmade
Rap/sung performance:
- “Higher” - DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
- “Drip Too Hard” - Lil Baby & Gunna
- “Panini” - Lil Nas X
- “Ballin” - Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
- “The London” - Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Country song:
- “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
- “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
- “It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
- “Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
- “Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Country solo performance:
- “All Your’n” - Tyler Childers
- “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” - Ashley McBryde
- “Ride Me Back Home” - Willie Nelson
- “God’s Country” - Blake Shelton
- “Bring My Flowers Now” - Tanya Tucker
Country duo/group performance:
- “Brand New Man” - Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
- “I Don’t Remember Me (Before you)” - Brothers Osborne
- “Speechless” - Dan + Shay
- “The Daughters” - Little Big Town
- “Common” - Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
Country album
- “Desperate Man” - Eric Church
- “Stronger Than the Truth” - Reba McEntire
- “Interstate Gospel” - Pistol Annies
- “Center Point Road” - Thomas Rhett
- “While I’m Livin’” - Tanya Tucker
Jazz vocal album:
- “Thirsty Ghost” — Sara Gazarek
- “Love & Liberation” — Jazzmeia Horn
- “Alone Together” — Catherine Russell
- “12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding
- “Screenplay” — The Tierney Sutton Band
Gospel album:
- “Long Live Love” — Kirk Franklin
- “Goshen” — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
- “Tunnel Vision” — Gene Moore
- “Settle Here” — William Murphy
- “Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album” — CeCe Winans
Latin pop album
- “Vida” - Luis Fonsi
- ” 11:11" - Maluma
- “Montaner” - Ricardo Montaner
- "#Eldisco” - Alejandro Sanz
- “Fantasia” - Sebastian Yatra
Latin rock, urban or alternative album:
- “X 100PRE” — Bad Bunny
- “Oasis” — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- “Indestructible” — Flor De Toloache
- “Almadura” — iLe
- “El Mal Querer” — Rosalía
Regional Mexican music album
- “Caminando” - Joss Favela
- “Percepción” Intocable
- “Poco a Poco” - La Energia Norteña
- “20 Aniversario” - Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
- “De Ayer Para Siempre” - Mariachi Los Camperos
Americana album:
- “Years To Burn” — Calexico And Iron & Wine
- “Who Are You Now” — Madison Cunningham
- “Oklahoma” — Keb’ Mo’
- “Tales Of America” — J.S. Ondara
- “Walk Through Fire” — Yola
Spoken word album:
- “Beastie Boys Book” — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
- “Becoming” — Michelle Obama
- “I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor” — Eric Alexandrakis
- “Mr. Know-It-All” — Jon Waters
- “Sekou Andrews & The String Theory” — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Song written for visual media:
- “The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
- “Girl In The Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’
- “I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
- “Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
- Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria
Music film:
- “Homecoming” — Beyoncé
- “Remember My Name” — David Crosby
- “Birth Of The Cool” — (Miles Davis)
- “Shangri-La” — (Various Artists)
- “Anima” — Thom Yorke