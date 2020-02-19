Watch that Justin Bieber ‘Carpool Karaoke’ where Corden (thankfully) wasn’t driving

Is it too late now to say “Sorry” to James Corden for the ridicule he endured when the “Carpool Karaoke” police outed him for not always driving the car?

Because that Justin Bieber episode is finally here, and all we can say is: Thank goodness the “Late Late Show” host wasn’t actually operating a motor vehicle, which was revealed last month, prompting the host to explain why.

During the Biebs’ latest road trip with Corden, released Tuesday night, the pair engaged in several activities not recommended for anyone behind the wheel of a car that isn’t being towed by a camera truck. From creating TikTok dances to arm wrestling, the main takeaway from the pop star’s “Carpool Karaoke” is: Don’t try this at home.

“I’ve been on TikTok, and all TikTok is, is kids doing dances to ‘Yummy,’” Corden commented near the beginning of the segment, inspiring Bieber to come up with his own viral choreography to his hit single, which he recently remixed with Florida Georgia Line.

Cut to the two entertainers performing a synchronized number — requiring both hands — as the car appears to drive itself down a crowded Los Angeles street. Not pictured: the person who filmed the “Carpool Karaoke” vehicle getting towed (almost certainly during this part of filming) on their phone and posted a gotcha video on Twitter exposing their safety measures.

Last month, the British comic sarcastically addressed the so-called scandal on his show, assuring viewers that he almost always drives the car, except in certain situations that involve “a dance routine or a costume change, you know, or if I’m drunk,” he joked.

“It was a safety issue where we thought it was best to tow the car. Frankly I just kept getting lost in [Beiber’s] eyes,” Corden said at the time. “While we’re actually getting things out in the open, I don’t really need [celebrities] to help me get to work. Often, I’m at work already.”

Later in this week’s “Carpool Karaoke,” the duo got into a heated debate as to whether Bieber could actually beat Tom Cruise in a fight. Back in June, the “Baby” hitmaker inexplicably challenged the “Mission: Impossible” star to a brawl on Twitter, and it seems he’s still ready to face off against the veteran actor and stuntman.

“I don’t think it would be much fun for you,” Corden posited. “I’ve got to say, I think if me and you had a fight, you would win. I think if you and Tom Cruise have a fight, I’d back Tom every day of the week.”

The Biebs strongly disagreed, deeming himself the Conor McGregor, the martial artist and boxing champion, of entertainment.

“There’s absolutely no way. He’s not the guy you see in movies. That’s a character,” Bieber argued before easily defeating his chauffeur in an arm-wrestling match. “You’re really boiling me up. I’m going to fight you, bro. ... I’m dangerous. My agility is crazy. My agility is insane.”

This was also Bieber’s first “Carpool Karaoke” as a married man who was eager to gush about his “extraordinary” wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). For the musician and the model, married life apparently involves staying in and binge-watching “Friends.” And at their wedding, Bieber revealed he even serenaded his new bride with one of his classics.

““Everyone was kind of vibing onstage, so I went up, and I sang Hailey ‘One Less Lonely Girl.’” ... I was like, you know what? You’re not the ‘one less lonely girl. You’re the one last lonely girl.’”

“One Less Lonely Girl” also made Bieber’s “Carpool Karaoke” setlist, as did “I Don’t Care,” “Intentions” and “Love Yourself.”