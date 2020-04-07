Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow among celebs paying tribute to John Prine

John Prine, one of the most revered singer-songwriters of the last half-century, died Tuesday from complications related to the coronavirus at age 73.

Prine, a two-time Grammy winner who had been given the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 62nd Grammys Awards earlier this year, had been hospitalized since March 26.

“A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages,” Bruce Springsteen tweeted.

Country singer-songwriter Margo Price, who recorded a duet verson of Prine’s 1984 song “Unwed Fathers” with him last year, tweeted, “I am gutted.”

“It hurts so bad to read the news ... My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine,” wrote Price.

“He is singing with the angels,” tweeted musician Sheryl Crow. “You will be missed but your songs will live on.”

Many others remembered Prine by sharing links and lyrics to his music. Here’s a sampling of the outpouring.

Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were "New Dylans" together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020

We love you John. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 8, 2020

My heart hurts learning that John Prine has passed away. He is singing with the angels. You will be missed but your songs will live on. ❤️ — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) April 8, 2020

It hurts so bad to read the news. I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) April 8, 2020

I grew up on John Prine’s music- his was some of the first music I remember hearing as a little kid. If you’re not familiar, I highly recommend doing a deep dive. #RIPJohnPrine 💔 https://t.co/pQr36Pn9pe — Amber Coffman (@Amber_Coffman) April 8, 2020

With a heavy heart, but deep love and gratitude for his gift he gave us all- Goodbye, John Prine. https://t.co/kGkNJYl3hI — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 8, 2020

RIP John Prine. The real deal. Great American singer/songwriter that found the heart and humor in even the darkest of human stories through song. Genius. Very heavy loss. — marc maron (@marcmaron) April 8, 2020

In spite of ourselves we'll end up sitting on a rainbow,

Against all odds, honey we're the big door-prize,

We're gonna spite our noses right off of our faces,

There won't be nothing but big ol' hearts dancing in our eyes.



RIP John Prinehttps://t.co/8X8fWLS2oL — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 8, 2020

Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery / Make me a poster of an old rodeo / Just give me one thing that I can hold on to / To believe in this living is just a hard way to go.... ❤️ R. I. P. John Prine — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) April 8, 2020

#JohnPrine Farewell sweet man. There’s a hole in our hearts that we will never fill. — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) April 8, 2020