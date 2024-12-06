Mariah Carey debunks Spotify video after AI theory: Just ‘bad lighting and a red lip’

Mariah Carey using artificial intelligence to address her most devoted Spotify fans? The pop diva says that’s just simply fantasy.

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and “Fantasy” hit maker on Thursday debunked the speculation surrounding her fan message, which made the internet rounds amid Spotify’s annual Wrapped campaign earlier this week. In brief videos shared via Spotify, Carey and other artists including Kali Uchis and Taylor Swift thanked their top fans on the streaming platform for their support.

In Carey’s fan message, which some users reposted to X (formerly Twitter), the singer tells her fan base — a.k.a. lambs — “your support throughout the years is the greatest gift I can ask for.” In the video, Carey sits still on a dimly lighted set in front of Christmas trees and wearing her signature Santa Claus-inspired dress. The video quickly sparked AI speculation on social media.

“THIS HAS TO BE AI,” one user tweeted on Wednesday. While other fans echoed suspicions of AI use and joked about the singer’s stiff demeanor (“blink twice if ur ok,” a user wrote), others seemingly took a closer look at the pop star’s face — particularly her eyes. One user on Thursday wrote that the singer was “definitely reading off a teleprompter” in her video.

The Grammy winner finally took matters into her own hands Thursday evening and revealed the culprits behind her bizarre video. “Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI??” Carey tweeted.

“There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things,” she said before touting the next stop on her annual Christmas tour.

The self-appointed Queen of Christmas, who stopped by the Hollywood Bowl in November, celebrates the 30th anniversary of her album “Merry Christmas” this year. The LP included her infectious holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which has consistently climbed the charts since 2019.

In October, Carey told Times critic Mikael Wood that “it’s happened so many times that I’m thrilled.”

“And should it happen again, I would be even more thrilled,” she added.

Though Carey might be most known for her Christmas classic, she encouraged her top Spotify fans — suspicious of AI use or not — to keep an eye out this week for more.

“I can’t wait to share new music with you soon,” she said.