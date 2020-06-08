Hollywood demands justice for Breonna Taylor: ‘Arrest the cops’

Jordan Peele, Ava DuVernay, Gabrielle Union, Taika Waititi, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen and more Hollywood voices are demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was shot and killed in her home by police.

The filmmakers and actors are among many on social media calling to “arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.” Officers on the scene have been identified as Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. The FBI is currently investigating the shooting.

In March, Louisville, Ky., police forced their way into Taylor’s home while executing a search warrant and fired at least 20 bullets, striking Taylor eight times. The officers, dispatched for a drug investigation, entered the wrong house.

Taylor’s killing has drawn international attention due to the ongoing protests against police violence around the world. Her name, often paired with the hashtag #SayHerName, has been trending in recent weeks — especially on Friday, which would have been her 27th birthday.

Several stars, including Kerry Washington, Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and Zachary Quinto, joined in the #BirthdayForBreonna campaign launched last week by L.A. writer Cate Young — an effort to support Taylor’s family and to demand prosecution of the officers involved in her killing.

Here’s a sampling of celebrities tweeting about Taylor.

Arrest the cops who killed #BreonnaTaylor — John Mulaney (@mulaney) June 7, 2020

Arrest the cops who killed #BreonnaTaylor.



Their names, as reported by multiple news outlets, are Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove.



We actually protect cops who kill Black people when we allow them to be anonymous. @LeapAction https://t.co/G3tmu1Be4w — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 7, 2020

Arrest the cops who killed #BreonnaTaylor — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 8, 2020

Today would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday. She was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed. The officers have yet to be charged for her murder. Honor this #BirthdayForBreonna by visiting https://t.co/pmPGAF97yn on more ways to help her case #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/2bKm4892ZL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 5, 2020

#birthdayforbreonna #sayhername

we are fighting for you 🤍 to demand justice for her and her family text ENOUGH to 55156 or visit https://t.co/GzI25k6Bv3 pic.twitter.com/TmJzXWqoFV — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 5, 2020

breonna taylor should be turning 27 years old today. visit the link in my bio to take ACTION against the fact that she is not. #sayhername #birthdayforbreonna https://t.co/FugT4WlNIo — Zachary Quinto (@ZacharyQuinto) June 5, 2020

Breonna Taylor would’ve turned 27 today. She was shot 8 times in her own home by 3 officers who have yet to be arrested or charged. This was over 2 months ago. Here’s what you can do to help #BirthdayForBreonna #SayHerName https://t.co/oLOLd0rfKA — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) June 5, 2020