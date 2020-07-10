Eminem and Kid Cudi song slams ‘dirty’ cops and people who don’t wear masks

Rappers Kid Cudi and Eminem just teamed up for their first collaboration, and it’s full of timely commentary on public health and racial injustice.

On Friday, Kid Cudi released a lyric video for “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” which slams “dirty” cops, NFL player Drew Brees and people who refuse to wear a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bunch of half wits up in office / Half of us walkin’ around like a zombie apocalypse,” Eminem raps on the track. “Other half are just pissed off / And don’t wanna wear a mask / And they’re just scoffin’ / And that’s how you end up catchin’ the [stuff] off ’em / I just used the same basket as you shoppin’ / Now I’m in a ... casket from you coffin’.”

The 4½-minute song goes on to reference George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, whose killings have spurred worldwide protests against racism and police brutality.

Advertisement

It also takes a swipe at New Orleans Saints quarterback Brees, who drew sharp criticism in June after doubling down on his disapproval of Colin Kaepernick and others who have kneeled during the national anthem. Brees later apologized for his “insensitive” comments that “lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.”

“And God’s my jury, so when I die / I’m not worried / Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery,” Eminem continues. “How ... is it that so many cops are dirty? / Stop man, please / Officer, I’m sorry / But I can’t breathe / When I got you on top of me / Your ... knee’s on my carotid artery.”

The full “Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” is now available to stream on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal, iTunes, SoundCloud, Google Play and Deezer.