Do you believe in life after Trump? Cher sure does and wants to help Biden win



When Cher endorsed Joe Biden in February, the Democratic presidential nominee joked that he could open for her concert residency in Las Vegas. Oh, how the tables have turned.

Now the singer is set to headline an LGBTQ+ fundraiser on Aug. 31 for Biden. The “Believe” hitmaker will be joined at the virtual event by LGBTQ politicians including former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. David Cicilline.

Hours after Biden officially accepted the nomination for president from the Democratic Party last week, the superstar tweeted her support for him and his campaign, calling herself a “proud Joe Biden supporter.”

Cher’s sentiments seemed to echo throughout the majority of Hollywood. Everyone from actress Jamie Lee Curtis to film executive Franklin Leonard tweeted their endorsement for the nominee following his DNC speech.

AM PROUD JOE BIDDEN SUPPORTER♥️.LOVE, RESPECT,& BELIEVE IN JOE.I WILL NEVER STOP BELIEVING IN JOE,& I’M NO STARRY EYED GIRL.I’VE SEEN IT ALL & JOE IS MY PRESIDENT♥️.JOE WILL HELP WORKING FAMILIES.

WE HAVE A MILLION SHATTERED DREAMS..I TRUST JOE 2 PUT THEM BACK TOGETHER AGAIN — Cher (@cher) August 21, 2020

Tickets for the upcoming fundraiser will range from $1,000 to $100,000 per person — either money donated or money raised.

As a beloved gay icon and ally, Cher will be in good company at the event: Buttigieg was the first openly gay presidential candidate. In 1998, Baldwin was the first out queer woman elected to the U.S. Congress. Five years later, Cicilline became the first out gay mayor of a U.S. state capital (Providence, R.I.)

In related efforts by the Biden campaign, on Sept. 14, singer and gay icon Cyndi Lauper will appear at another LGBTQ+ event. Buttigieg will make appear there as well, along with Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Tickets for that fundraiser will start at $100 per person.