Harris holds final California fundraisers before the November election

Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up her final California fundraising swing before the November general election on Sunday at a star-studded event in downtown Los Angeles.

Donors were asked to contribute between $500 and $250,000 to attend the event at the J.W Marriott at L.A. Live, but could chip in as much as $926,300, according to an invitation to the event. The money is split between the Harris campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

Singers Alanis Morissette and Halle Bailey performed as hundreds of attendees noshed on duck egg rolls, beef Wellington and lobster rolls prior to the Democratic nominee taking the stage shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Harris repeated familiar themes, warning Democrats not to be complacent and saying she viewed herself as the underdog in a very tight race with former President Trump.

“Every four years we say this is the one. This here is the one,” Harris said about the November election. “This election is about two very different visions for our nation and we see that contrast every day on the campaign trail.”

Calling Trump an “unserious man” whose return to the White House would have dire and dangerous impacts on the nation’s future, Harris received a rousing response from the crowd when she spoke about her debate with the former president, her vow to sign legislation establishing federal protection for abortion rights and her prediction that she would be victorious in a little more than a month.

“Let me be clear, we are going to win,” Harris told a crowd that included Stevie Wonder, Keegan-Michael Key, Demi Lovato, Jessica Alba, Lily Tomlin and Reps. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park) and Pete Aguilar (D-Redlands).

Harris’ remarks largely mirrored those she made at a fundraiser at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Saturday.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Harris flew out of LAX en route to a campaign rally in the battleground state of Nevada — one of the states she will spend the bulk of her time in the remaining weeks before the election.

Harris’ campaign did not respond to questions about how much it raised between the L.A. and San Francisco events.