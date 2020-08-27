Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom announce daughter’s birth with an assist from UNICEF

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are “blooming” with goodwill over the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the “Smile” singer and actor said on Wednesday, first making their birth announcement on UNICEF’s Instagram account. (The couple reposted the announcement on their pages too.)

The news was accompanied by a touching black-and-white photo of Bloom and Perry — whose manicure featured a daisy flower — grasping Daisy’s tiny hand.

Daisy is the first child for Perry, 35, and the second for Bloom, 43. “The Lord of the Rings” actor shares a son named Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The “American Idol” judge was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2013 with a focus on engaging young people in the agency’s work to improve the lives of the world’s most vulnerable children and adolescents. Bloom was appointed in 2009. On Wednesday, they used their elevated platforms and their daughter’s arrival to further highlight the organization’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes,” their announcement added.

The couple, who have dated on and off since 2016, also said that the pandemic has put many more newborn lives at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases.

“As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever,” they said. “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare.”

The couple also set up a donation page to celebrate Daisy’s arrival to support “a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child.”

The California-bred Perry has continued to work while being pregnant during the pandemic. She recently told The Times that she filmed music videos and other promotional material for her forthcoming album, “Smile,” with a 10-person crew that is continuously tested for COVID-19.

That musical baby arrives Friday.

