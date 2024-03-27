Suki + Rob makes three! ‘Daisy Jones’ star and ‘Tenet’ actor reportedly welcome first baby

Singer Suki Waterhouse and fiancé Robert Pattinson were seen earlier this week pushing around a baby stroller in Los Angeles.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are parents.

The pair of British performers, who are engaged, reportedly welcomed their first child together. The baby news broke Tuesday when the Daily Mail published photos of “Tenet” star Pattinson, 37, and “Daisy Jones and the Six” actor Waterhouse, 32, taking a walk in Los Angeles while he pushed a stroller.

Representatives for Pattinson and Waterhouse did not respond immediately to The Times’ request for confirmation Wednesday.

The couple quietly welcomed their baby (whose name and date of birth have not been revealed), four months after Waterhouse announced during a Mexico City concert that she was a mother-to-be. In November, the “Good Looking” singer told fans, “I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today” to distract from her baby bump.

After her crowd cheered, Waterhouse joked, “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Since then, Waterhouse had leaned into her pregnancy, showing off her bump in promotional material for her music and at the 2024 Emmy Awards, where she donned a revealing, bright red Valentino gown.

The quiet arrival of Waterhouse and Pattinson’s baby also comes months after People confirmed in December that the stars are headed down the aisle. The duo reportedly began dating in 2018 and have been spotted together at a number of high-profile events in recent years, including the 2023 Met Gala in New York City.

Despite their public appearances, Waterhouse and Pattinson have kept their romance relatively private. When the Sunday Times asked Pattinson in 2019 why he prefers to keep his relationship away from the public eye, the “Lighthouse” actor responded, “If you let people in, it devalues what love is.”

He added: “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Former Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.