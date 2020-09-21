From Tiny Desk to ‘Fortnite,’ K-pop sensation BTS had a busy morning

Finally, fans can take BTS home with them.

Sort of. The K-pop boy band appeared on the home concert adaptation of NPR’s popular Tiny Desk video series. The performance was recorded in the record store Vinyl & Plastic by Hyundai Card in Seoul, the band’s hometown, and the video premiered Monday morning.

“We’ve been trying to make a BTS Tiny Desk concert happen for years now — even gaming out ways we might move [“All Songs Considered” host] Bob Boilen’s desk far enough forward to accommodate the superstar Korean boy band’s dance moves,” Stephen Thompson of NPR wrote.

True to its Tiny Desk nature, the performance was cozy and intimate, which meant more acoustic singing and less of the polished choreography BTS is known for.

This performance marks the first time the band has performed its new hit single, “Dynamite,” which recently became YouTube’s most-viewed video in its first 24 hours, with a live band.

The set list also included “Save ME” off of the group’s 2016 “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever” album, as well as 2017’s “Spring Day” (from “You Never Walk Alone”).

The Korean band also announced Monday that it would be premiering a new music video for the all-English “Dynamite” in the online video game “Fortnite,” developed by Epic Games.

The music video, which will unveil never-before-seen choreography, will premiere on Friday at the Party Royale island’s main stage within the game. (The Party Royale mode allows players to hang out with friends in a no-combat social space.)

“BTS is not only incredibly popular worldwide, but their talent, creativity, and forward-thinking attitude made them a perfect match,” Nate Nanzer, head of global partnerships at Epic Games, told Variety. “We’re honored to host their premiere.”