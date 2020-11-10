Dave Grohl finally meets his No. 1 rock hero: 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell

We’re not crying. You’re crying.

Three Everlong months after 10-year-old music prodigy Nandi Bushell challenged Dave Grohl to an epic drum battle, the Foo Fighters frontman has finally met his rock hero. On Monday afternoon, the little drummer girl from Ipswich, England, shared a sweet video of the two musicians chatting face-to-face for the first time.

“I get to meet a rock star! Oh, my God!” Grohl exclaimed to a speechless, beaming Bushell. “Oh, my gosh, it’s you! It’s so nice to meet you. ... I can’t believe I’m talking to you. I feel like I’m meeting a Beatle.”

During their 10-minute virtual conversation, Bushell offered Grohl some sage advice, such as “practice, practice, practice,” after the latter admitted he considered quitting the drums because he’ll “never be as good” as his young opponent. She also taught him how to let out one of her signature screams while performing.

“You just use all your energy and have lots of fun screaming,” Bushell said, shredding the air drums.

The instrumentalists’ friendship and social media showdown began in August when Bushell presented Grohl with a flawless cover of the Foo Fighters’ 1997 track “Everlong.” Bushell has since triumphed in every round so far of their drum-off, including their last exchange, which saw them write and perform original tribute songs for each other.

Now, it’s Grohl’s move, and the former Nirvana drummer hinted he still has a few more tricks up his sleeve.

“I had an idea for how to respond to your last song, but I haven’t done it yet,” he told Bushell during their video call. “It’s a really good idea. ... I don’t want to give it away.”

Toward the end of their highly anticipated meeting, Bushell enthusiastically accepted Grohl’s invitation to play the drums alongside him and the Foo Fighters once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control and global touring can safely resume.

“When the Foo Fighters finally come back to the U.K., do you think that you would get up onstage and jam with us?” Grohl asked. “But it has to be at the end of the set, because you’re gonna steal the show. It can’t be at the beginning of the set, because if you come out first, it’s just all downhill from there.”

Soon Bushell will be able to add a musical collaboration with the Foo Fighters to her already stunning résumé, which includes multiple commercials, international talk-show appearances, 210,000 YouTube subscribers and jamming with Lenny Kravitz at London’s O2 Arena.

“Meeting Mr. Grohl was one of the best experiences of my life!” Bushell captioned a YouTube upload of their chat.

“Dave Grohl is so awesome, kind and friendly! I can’t believe he wants to write a song with me and asked me to perform on stage with the @FooFighters! How EPIC is that! ... I can’t wait to see what Mr. Grohl is planning next.”

We can’t either.