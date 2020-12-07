Bob Dylan’s entire catalog is acquired by Universal Music

Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which spans 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group.

The deal covers copyrights to 600 songs, including “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and “Tangled Up in Blue.”

“Brilliant and moving, inspiring and beautiful, insightful and provocative, his songs are timeless — whether they were written more than half a century ago or yesterday,” Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group Sir Lucian Grainge said in a statement Monday.

Dylan’s songs have been recorded more than 6,000 times by various artists from dozens of countries, cultures and musical genres, including Jimi Hendrix’s version of “All Along the Watchtower.”

The transaction’s announcement comes a few weeks after the singer-songwriter’s musings about anti-Semitism and unpublished song lyrics sold at auction for nearly half a million dollars.

Dylan, who first came into the public’s consciousness via New York’s Greenwich Village folk music scene in the early 1960s, has sold more than 125 million records globally. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, the first songwriter to receive such a distinction.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.