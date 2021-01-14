The mystery is over: Ariana Grande taps Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat for new remix

Ariana Grande is bringing the girl power again on the remix for “34 + 35,” which drops Thursday.

The 27-year-old pop superstar has tapped “WAP” rapper Megan Thee Stallion and “Like That” singer Doja Cat for the all-star remix.

Grande teased the collaboration this week — as she’s wont to do — stoking fan interest with cryptic images of her latest collaborators. On Thursday, she revealed the heavy hitters in a tweet, sharing a drawing of them sporting retro bouffant hairstyles a la the Ronettes, plush lingerie for the rappers and a dominatrix-inspired look for Grande, reminiscent of the original music video’s sexy sci-fi looks.

“tonight,” she wrote, announcing the duo joining her on the track, much to the delight of her fans who basically lost their cool in her replies. Megan also tweeted the same image with the caption "#3435REMIX” and received a similar fan reaction. Doja Cat’s latest tweet didn’t mention the remix but had fans in a tizzy while speculating whether she was one of Grande’s collaborators.

The original “34+35,” a mathematical nod to a famous sex position, hails from Grande’s sixth full length album, “Positions.” The album dropped in October, and the “thank u, next” singer shared the explicit single’s accompanying music video in November. In it, she portrayed a scientist trying to bring a space-dominatrix version of herself to life.

It’s certainly not Grande’s only female-fronted star collab either. In 2019, the pop star joined forces with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey for the “Charlie’s Angels” track “Don’t Call Me Angel.”