Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion surprise Houston crowd with ‘Savage’ performance in their hometown

Megan Thee Stallion, left, and Beyoncé joined forces at the latter’s concert in Houston.

The crowd at Houston’s NRG Stadium was fortunate enough to witness the greatness of not just one, but two certified Htown Hotties on Saturday night.

During the first of two Houston stops on her sold-out Renaissance tour, Beyoncé surprised the audience by inviting Megan Thee Stallion onstage with her in the artists’ shared hometown. The dynamic duo delivered a rare performance of their Grammy-winning “Savage” remix.

“Do we have any savage ladies and gentlemen in Houston tonight?” Beyoncé asked the crowd about halfway through the show, according to footage posted online.

“Please give it up for Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion.”

Cue the shrieks and applause as Meg strutted onto the stage in a stylish camouflage number while Beyoncé looked down from her raised platform (literally) in admiration of her friend and colleague.

“Does she make you proud?” Beyoncé continued as the crowd cheered in response. “She makes me proud. I love you, girl.”

“I love you, Beyoncé!” Meg exclaimed.

The hip-hop sensation later shared an Instagram post showing off her Renaissance tour costume and reiterating her affection for Queen Bey.

“HOUSTON I LOVE YOUUU,” she captioned the post. “GOODNIGHT.”

Less than two years ago, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s remix of the latter’s hit single, “Savage,” was nominated for three Grammy Awards, including record of the year. The catchy tune took home the prizes for rap song and rap/sung performance.

The collaboration was originally released as part of a charitable campaign providing aid to the people of Houston during the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from the popular track were donated to relief efforts in the area.

“I’m literally crying ... being from HOUSTON ... this ... means EVERYTHING to me !!!!” Megan Thee Stallion said on social media at the time. “SAVAGE REMIX FT THE QUEEN @BEYONCE OUT NOW!”

Beyoncé (and Meg, if concertgoers are lucky) is scheduled to return to NRG Stadium for an encore performance on Sunday night.