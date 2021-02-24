‘Wandavision’s’ ‘All About Agatha’ theme song is the new ‘Werewolf Bar Mitzvah’

Every Disney villain gets the best theme song. “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” “Be Prepared” — it’s practically a house rule. Now that principle extends into the newest quarters of its subsidiary Marvel universe.

Last week, Disney+’s hit show “WandaVision,” a deeply weird and affecting Marvel spin on classic sitcom tropes starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, climaxed with “Agatha All Along,” a meme-able, deliciously vampy single that gleefully twisted the plot of the show. Yet it will likely live on outside it as entrance music for anyone looking to stir chaos.

“Agatha All Along” confirmed a much-anticipated twist that the show’s nosy neighbor character Agnes, played by Kathryn Hahn (who is enjoying a much deserved midcareer revival) was the witch-villain Agatha Harkness, whose role should be familiar to Marvel deep-cut readers.

But the song itself will have legs well beyond plot service. Written by “Frozen” composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (with Christophe Beck),” it recalls the 1950s sitcom “The Munsters’” vibe of cackling malevolence, with a big-band horn riff and kooky-spooky voices spelling out in giddy detail just how all the show’s tragedies come back to her evildoing. “She’s insidious / So perfidious … It’s too late to fix anything / Now that everything has gone wrong.”

If you’re a Fall Out Boy fan, you might have pegged the riff from its 2015 single “Uma Thurman,” which hits a similar note of midcentury-modern evil. But no writers were better prepared to handle it than the Lopezes, whose Disney work is unequaled in its brain-burrowing craft. Hahn sung it perfectly with brassy conviction (alongside Robert Lopez on the creature-feature voiceovers).

The song, which officially hit Spotify Tuesday, is already a TikTok sensation, finding favor with anyone stuck in the house looking to destroy things, which is pretty much everyone at this point in the pandemic.

There’s already a pretty convincing trap remix circulating, from producer Leland Philpot and homespun rock covers as well.

So far, it looks set to join “30 Rock’s” epochal “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah” in comedy-rock lore — except this one will actually be played at Bar Mitzvahs once dancefloors are safe again.