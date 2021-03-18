Billie Eilish goes blond — and ends up breaking an Instagram record

Blond is the new green for musician Billie Eilish, who has ditched her signature lime green hair color upon winning her latest Grammy Award for record of the year.

On Wednesday, the “Bad Guy” hitmaker shared a photo revealing her platinum-blond dye job — and broke an Instagram record in the process. Eilish, who previously sported black hair with neon-green roots, also showed off her new bangs, falling in shaggy layers across her forehead.

“Pinch me,” Eilish captioned the image posted on St. Patrick’s Day, racking up 1 million “likes” in six minutes, according to the BBC. That post surpassed a record previously set in 2018 by fellow singer Selena Gomez‘sInstagram post marking her 26th birthday.

With more than 18 million likes, Eilish’s latest Instagram update now ranks among the 10 most-liked photos on the platform, according to the BBC. (A rep for Instagram didn’t respond to a request for confirmation.)

Advertisement

And this isn’t the first time Eilish has made history. In 2020, the teen superstar became the second person ever to sweep the top four categories at the Grammys as well as the youngest solo act to win album of the year, at 18. Eilish is also the youngest performer ever to write and record the theme song for a “James Bond” movie.

(The titular tune from the soundtrack of “No Time to Die” just won the 2021 Grammy for song written for visual media — the first to do so before the premiere of its tandem film, which has been repeatedly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Her hair transformation comes after the “My Future” artist vowed on Instagram to change up her do upon the release of her documentary “The World’s a Little Blurry.”

Advertisement

“It’ll be the end of an era,” she said in December. “I’m gonna give you a new era. I have announcements to make. ... Leave me alone. Let me live with my f— hair that I’ve had for way too long, K?”

Since “The World’s A Little Blurry” debuted last month on Apple TV+, fans have speculated that Eilish had been hiding her latest hair color under a wig — including at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, during which she obscured her roots with a patterned bucket hat.

The socially distanced ceremony saw Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” receive the coveted prize for record of the year, an honor many — including Eilish — believed should have gone to rapper Megan Thee Stallion for her smash hit “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé.

Advertisement

“This is really embarrassing for me,” Eilish said during her acceptance speech. “Megan, girl. ... You deserve this. ... You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You’re so beautiful. You’re so talented. You deserve everything in the world. I think about you constantly. I root for you always. ... Genuinely, this goes to her. Can we all cheer for Megan Thee Stallion, please?”

Megan Thee Stallion picked up three awards Sunday, including rap song, rap/song performance and best new artist. The “WAP” hitmaker is the first female hip-hop star to win best new artist since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

In addition to song written for visual media and record of the year, Eilish was also nominated Sunday for pop solo performance and song of the year.