Here’s the complete list of 2021 Grammy winners, updating live

Here is the list of winners for the 2021 Grammy Awards. “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah will emcee this 63rd ceremony, which will take place on March 14 under coronavirus-related restrictions.

Beyoncé leads all Grammy nominees with nine, followed by the trio of Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch, with six each. Billie Eilish was the big winner at last year’s Grammy Awards, sweeping the big four categories: song, record, album and new artist. With nominations in the record and song of the year categories, Eilish could go back-to-back this year. The Weeknd and BTS were among those seemingly snubbed this year, while Jacob Collier and D Smoke are among the new names thrust into the spotlight.

The winners list will be updated throughout the day.