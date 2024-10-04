Halle Bailey and DDG, who share a baby boy, call it quits: ‘We are still best friends’

Halle Bailey and rapper DDG have called it quits after two years of dating, just months after they welcomed their first child.

Halle Bailey and DDG will no longer be part of each other’s worlds — at least not romantically.

The “Little Mermaid” star and the “I’m Geekin” rapper have called it quits after two years of dating and recently welcoming a baby boy. “After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” DDG (born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) announced Thursday.

“This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us,” DDG said in a Thursday Instagram story. “I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared.”

A representative for Bailey, who is half of “Do It” duo Chloë x Halle, did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

“The Color Purple” star Bailey, 24, and DDG, 26, first sparked romance rumors in January 2022, then made things red carpet official at the 2022 BET Awards that June. Speaking to Essence in August 2022, Bailey said she knew of DDG from his YouTube channel and shared that their relationship began with private messages on social media.

When the magazine asked Bailey whether she was in love with DDG, she replied, “Yes. For sure I am.”

After some online drama and breakup rumors, the duo took their relationship to the next level. In fall 2023, Bailey sparked pregnancy rumors after Page Six reported she had stayed away from photographers at the MTV Video Music Awards and “was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to.”

Despite fan speculation, Bailey kept mum on Instagram. DDG also played coy, denying on Snapchat that they were expecting. Days after the rapper’s denial, Bailey announced the arrival of baby boy Halo.

She said on Instagram that “even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my Halo.”

She added: “The world is desperate to know you.”

In the months after Halo’s birth, Bailey and DDG broke their silence about their private pregnancy. Receiving an award at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood ceremony in March, Bailey said her son was the “greatest blessing, I had no obligation to expose him.”

Since Halo’s arrival, the musicians have also shared snippets of their life with their son on social media — including video of the baby on a kiddie ride that became meme material last month.

DDG said in his Thursday missive that he and Bailey will co-parent as they focus on their “individual journeys.” He also clarified that there was no bad blood in this breakup.

“Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true,” he wrote. “We are still best friends and adore each other.”