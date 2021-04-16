Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Congrats on your vaccine appointment. But did you get Bad Bunny tickets?

Bad Bunny in orange-tinted glasses and a black beanie
Bad Bunny arrives at the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
(Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
How badly do you want Bad Bunny tickets?

That was the question Thursday as fans waited hours and spent hundreds of dollars for a chance to attend the Puerto Rican rapper‘s El Último Tour del Mundo — named after his surprise 2020 album — in 2022. And that was just during the presale period, which started at noon on the West Coast.

As thousands of loyal Bad Bunny disciples hopped online Thursday afternoon, several reported waiting all day to purchase their tickets — only for the Ticketmaster website to crash at the bitter end of the crowded virtual line.

Many joked about having a tougher time securing access to Bad Bunny’s tour than appointments for a COVID-19 vaccination, which opened to California residents age 16 years and older on the same day.

“What’s been harder ... getting an appointment for a vaccine or Bad Bunny tickets?” tweeted one person.

“Definitely Bad Bunny tickets,” replied Times reporter Brittny Mejia, who successfully booked admission after queueing for nearly two hours behind about 2,000 people.

Others were not so lucky, directing their wrath at Ticketmaster after emerging from the eternally long queue empty-handed. (Ticketmaster did not immediately respond Friday morning to The Times’ request for comment.)

“Attempting to get tickets for bad bunny has now become my villain origin story ... thanks Ticketmaster,” one person tweeted, along with screenshots of encouraging messages such as “Thanks for your patience. It’s almost your turn” and “It’s your turn! Redirecting you to pick your seats,” followed by the dreaded “Error: 503" code.

Some looked on the bright side, contending that a healthy amount of Ticketmaster-induced outrage on social media indicates that society is gradually returning to a state of normalcy in which concert tickets are once again a hot commodity.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen Ticketmaster trending for being a nightmare...,” wrote one person. "[E]arth is healing.”

And in other good news: Those who failed to land Bad Bunny tickets during the presale will have another opportunity as admission opens to the general public at today noon. Best of luck to anyone trying to attend shows in Los Angeles, where the “Dákiti” hitmaker is set to perform at Staples Center on Feb. 24, 2022, as well as the Forum on Feb. 25 and 26.

In addition to Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour del Mundo and vaccination appointments, a slew of Californians also recently queued for tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, which went on sale Thursday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Many on Twitter said they waited upward of 10 hours to obtain reservations to the Anaheim theme parks, which are still available only to California residents on the Disneyland website. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, which have been closed to the public since March 2020, will reopen April 30 with limited capacity, heightened safety protocols and park hours ranging from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a sampling of testimonies from brave Twitter souls who attempted to book Bad Bunny and Disney tickets earlier this week.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

