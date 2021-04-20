Who will get smoked in 4/20 Verzuz battle between Redman and Method Man?

“Tonight’s Da Night” for an epic Verzuz battle between East Coast rappers Redman and Method Man.

The longtime collaborators are reuniting for a highly anticipated joint performance on Tuesday, a.k.a. 4/20 — the unofficial holiday associated with cannabis consumption. Who will get smoked and who will weed out the competition during today’s Verzuz showdown? Tune in to the Verzuz Instagram page or the Triller app at 5 p.m. Pacific to find out.

Last month, Method Man turned to Twitter for song requests ahead of his Verzuz appearance. Among the many suggestions were 1994’s “Bring the Pain” and the 1993 Wu-Tang Clan hit “Method Man,” as well as multiple tracks off Method Man and Redman’s 1999 album, “Blackout!”

“Blackout!” marked the hip-hop duo’s first full studio collection after a series of popular collaborations leading up to the cult classic 2001 film “How High.” The beloved stoner comedy stars Method Man and Redman as high school students who smoke their way into Harvard University and includes a star-studded soundtrack featuring its lead actors, Ludacris and the late DMX.

In 2009, the pair joined forces again for “Blackout! 2,” featuring singles “A-Yo,” “City Lights” and “Mrs. International.” Since then, they’ve continued to collaborate on a handful of tracks as part of each other’s solo releases. Earlier this year, Method Man dropped his latest single, “Story of My Life,” featuring Streetlife, while Redman debuted his most recent tune, “80 Barz,” just a few days before their Verzuz face-off.

Before the “Blackout!” era, Method Man rose to fame as a member of the powerhouse hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan. In addition to starring opposite Redman in “How High” and the short-lived Fox TV series “Method & Red,” he has also acted in high-profile projects such as “The Deuce,” “The Last O.G.” and the 2021 Netflix drama “Concrete Cowboy,” alongside Caleb McLaughlin and Idris Elba.

Redman versus Method Man is the first Verzuz matchup since music legends Earth, Wind & Fire and the Isley Brothers squared off old-school earlier this month. Past Verzuz sets have featured Ashanti and Keyshia Cole , DMX and Snoop Dogg, Ludacris and Nelly, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle and Brandy and Monica.

“Can’t wait for Tuesday!” the Verzuz Instagram team wrote last week. “Who’s going to be watching HOW HIGH before the #VERZUZ with Redman and Method Man!?”

“WE GOT YOU ON 420,” read another post, featuring a string of fire emojis. “It’s a night for HIP-HOP and GOOD VIBES 😎 All you need to do is pull up to the couch and enjoy.”