ASAP Rocky confirms what everyone knew: He and Rihanna are in love

ASAP Rocky had love on the brain when confirming months of speculation that he and Rihanna are a couple.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the “Everyday” rapper called the “Needed Me” singer “the love of my life” and revealed that he refers to her as “my lady.”

The longtime friends and collaborators have sparked romance rumors on and off for several years while partnering on professional projects and attending events together. But neither has ever publicly made their relationship official — until now.

Being in a relationship is “so much better when you got the One,” Rocky said in the cover story of GQ’s Body Issue, online as of Wednesday and on newsstands June 1. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. ... I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

The power couple were first linked around 2013 after Rocky opened for Rihanna on the Grammy winner‘s Diamonds World Tour. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair took a great American road trip together from the West Coast to the East Coast, visiting some national parks and jamming out to classic rock and soul music throughout the journey.

Though Rocky declined to disclose precisely how long he and Rihanna have been together, he got candid about the possibility of becoming a father.

“If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he told GQ’s Samuel Hine before joking, “I think I’m already a dad! All these motherf— are already my sons — whatchu talkin’ ’bout!”

“Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he added earnestly. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rocky also addressed his incarceration for assault in Sweden in 2019 after he and his bodyguards allegedly beat and kicked someone who had allegedly been following and harassing them on the street. During the trial, Rocky pleaded self-defense, but the Swedish court found him guilty.

The emcee spent a month in jail, while several prominent American figures — including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and then-President Trump — advocated for his freedom. Some believe Trump played a vital role in his release, but Rocky dismissed that interpretation as a “misperception.”

“He didn’t help — he made efforts and he rooted for me to come home, but he didn’t free me,” Rocky told GQ.

According to GQ, Swedish authorities initially told Rocky he likely would be released in a week, but the rapper said he feared Trump’s involvement would result in extended jail time, “because they felt like they had a point to prove because he kept saying stuff.”

“I was hoping it wouldn’t turn for the worse,” he said.

Ultimately, Rocky told GQ he is “mad thankful” for Trump’s actions during that time, “because he didn’t have to” speak up on his behalf.

“He took the time out of his day,” which, along with the support of many others, “made me happy while being in there, because when you in jail, you feel like nobody cares. You can get lost, and you feel soulless. Like, you feel low, bro.”

Read Rocky’s full conversation with GQ here.