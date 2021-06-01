In honor of Pride Month, Lil Nas X has good advice for LGBTQ allies: Open your wallet

For allies of the LGBTQ community, pop musician Lil Nas X has some advice.

“For pride month if you have friends who are part of the lgbtq+ community let them know that they are loved. give them all of your money,” the Grammy winner tweeted Tuesday , marking the first day of Pride Month.

2021 marks two years since the “Old Town Road” singer publicly came out by tweeting a link to his song “C7osure.” Since then, the rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, has been candid about his sexuality, even though there was someone who had initially cautioned him about doing so.

“I had only come out to, like, my sister and my dad in the same month … but I wanted to be someone that people are proud of,” Lil Nas X told The Times in 2019.

This year, amid tweets about the NFL and other memes, the “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” hitmaker shared snapshots of a colorful photo shoot and tweeted a link to “C7osure” again.

A fan quote-tweeted the song and added “‘the closet can be a scary place’ one of the first things you ever said to me when i joined twitter and i’ve grown so much since then. i’ve come out to my brother, his fiancée, her sister, and a lot of my friends. thank you so much for helping me find myself.”

Lil Nas X tweeted a few weeks ago that he wanted to do “something special” for Pride Month. He recently performed his two latest singles, “Montero” and “Sun Goes Down,” on “Saturday Night Live.” (And he infamously ripped his pants during a pole-dancing sequence.)

His video for “Montero” spurred controversy on social media for its satanic imagery. The music video for “Sun Goes Down,” however, took a more melancholic view at Lil Nas X’s childhood.

“In the ‘sun goes down’ video i go back in time to visit a younger version self who’s struggling inside, hating himself, & doesn’t want to live anymore,” the rapper tweeted about the video , which was released May 20.

“I try my best to uplift him. can’t wait to share this song and video with you guys on friday. this one is really special to me.”