Advertisement
Share
Music

Britney Spears’ team in limbo as multiple people, including attorney, want to resign

Britney Spears in a black dress in 2016.
Britney Spears’ recent court testimony has prompted changes in her conservatorship case.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Share

Britney Spears isn’t the only person who wants out of her conservatorship.

Samuel Ingham III, who has served as the singer’s court-appointed attorney since her conservatorship began in 2008, reportedly will file documents Tuesday requesting that the court remove him from the job, according to TMZ.

Ingham did not respond to The Times’ request for confirmation Tuesday. TMZ reported that Ingham was “extremely upset” by Spears’ claim that he never told her she could ask to end the arrangement, which was his legal duty. Sources told the site that he repeatedly told the singer about her options.

Additionally, Spears’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, has reportedly resigned, and Bessemer Trust, cited as co-conservator of her estate since November, has requested an exit from the job it apparently never started.

Advertisement

Music

Britney Spears wants out of her 13-year conservatorship: ‘I’m so angry it’s insane’

Los Angeles, CA - June 23: Supporters of Britney Spears rally as hearing on the Britney Spears conservatorship case takes place Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Britney Spears wants out of her 13-year conservatorship: ‘I’m so angry it’s insane’

Addressing the court for the first time in two years, pop star Britney Spears was candid and emotional at her conservatorship hearing Wednesday.

Rudolph, who has managed the “Toxic” singer’s musical career on and off — mostly on — since the mid-1990s, announced his intentions Monday in an email to Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, the conservators of Britney’s estate and person, respectively, Deadline reported.

Rudolph said that he and Spears hadn’t communicated in more than 2½ years, since she told him she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus, but that he had recently learned of her intention to retire.

“As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details,” the email reportedly said, in part, presumably referring to things Spears said in court June 23.

“I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

Music

How big could a Britney Spears comeback tour be? ‘As big as she wants it to be,’ say experts

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency

Music

How big could a Britney Spears comeback tour be? ‘As big as she wants it to be,’ say experts

If she can free herself from her conservatorship, Britney Spears could become an even bigger pop star than she was in the early 2000s, experts say.

That comes after the Bessemer Trust, which was appointed in November as co-conservator of Spears’ financial affairs and her considerable estate, filed papers Friday asking the court to approve its resignation “due to changed circumstances.” Bessemer said it had been waiting on paperwork before starting its work for the estate and had collected no fees.

“Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes,” the document says, referring to Spears’ expressed desire to end her conservatorship.

Advertisement

If Bessemer’s resignation is accepted immediately by the court, per its request, Jamie Spears would remain the sole conservator of the 39-year-old performer’s estate.

Opinion

Op-Ed: Help people like Britney Spears by reforming conservatorship laws

A man in a suit and tie, left, and a woman with long blond hair

Opinion

Op-Ed: Help people like Britney Spears by reforming conservatorship laws

Britney Spears’ plight shows that conservatorship laws need reform to ensure that they don’t harm those they are supposed to protect.

Ingham has not yet filed to end the 13-year conservatorship, known elsewhere as a legal guardianship, even though the singer made it clear in her June 23 court appearance that she wants out of the arrangement.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” the pop star said via telephone at the hearing. “I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated.”

Advertisement

The next court date is set for July 14.

Music
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement