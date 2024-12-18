Chance the Rapper’s divorce gets real as estranged wife Kirsten Corley files petition

Chance the Rapper and estranged wife Kirsten Corley’s divorce is officially underway months after the couple announced their split.

Corley filed her petition to divorce the Grammy-winning “Sunday Candy” and “Cocoa Butter Kisses” musician Friday in Cook County, Ill., The Times confirmed. Representatives for Corley and for Chance the Rapper (born Chancelor Bennett) did not respond immediately to The Times’ request for comment Wednesday.

Chance and Corley, who is an influencer and former model, share two young daughters. Though the estranged spouses knew each other as children, they reunited in 2013 and began dating. They welcomed their first child in 2015 and married in 2019, the same year they welcomed their second daughter.

The rapper’s wedding was central to his debut album, “The Big Day.” The 2019 release arrived years after Chance found fame with a series of mixtapes including the lauded “Acid Rap” and “Coloring Book.”

For “The Big Day,” Chance collaborated with a range of musicians including John Legend, Death Cab for Cutie, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes and Randy Newman. In an interview for Apple Music ahead of the album release, Chance recalled first seeing his wife at a dance party when they were both kids and discussed their years-long relationship.

“I think I always knew I would marry my wife and I think I was interested in how much time I had and trying not to make the wrong decision and stuff like that,” he said at the time. “I was extended grace and was able to get back with her and not ruin my life.”

The two announced their separation in April after five years of marriage. Prior to that, speculation of marriage troubles surrounded the couple after the rapper was seen dancing with another woman during a 2023 birthday celebration in Jamaica. In their announcement, the estranged partners said they would remain committed to co-parenting their children.

“God has blessed us with two beautiful girls who we will continues to raise together,” they said at the time. “We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition.”