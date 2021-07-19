Britney Spears blasts her ‘so-called support system’ and sister Jamie Lynn’s 2017 tribute

Britney Spears is continuing to speak her mind on social media amid the fight to end her controversial conservatorship, which has significantly limited her autonomy for 13 years.

Over the weekend, the pop musician posted a series of scathing Instagram messages in which she called out her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, as well as the “so-called support system” that she said failed to help her in her time of need. On Friday, she shared a quote card that read, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.”

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that,” Spears wrote in the caption.

“How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO.”

Many fans speculated that the "... Baby One More Time” hitmaker’s pointed caption indirectly criticized Jamie Lynn Spears, who recently professed her support for her sister publicly for the first time.

The “Zoey 101" alum is one of several celebrities who have weighed in on Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship case in recent weeks. Among them are her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, longtime industry peer Christina Aguilera and ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children.

"[I]f you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny,” Britney Spears posted, along with multiple middle-finger emojis.

“PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love.”

While addressing her sister’s public plight on her Instagram story last month, Jamie Lynn Spears claimed she previously chose not to say anything about the conservatorship because she wanted to give the “Lucky” artist an opportunity to speak for herself first.

The actor and country singer insisted, however, that she had always “loved, adored and supported” her sister behind closed doors, “long before there was a hashtag.”

In a follow-up statement shared Saturday — along with another anonymous quote card inviting her haters to “kiss my a—, eat s— and step on Legos” — Britney Spears called her sister out directly for performing a tribute medley during the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes,” the pop star wrote. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try.”

Jamie Lynn Spears has since disabled comments on her Instagram posts.

The Grammy winner also took aim at people who disapproved of the frequent dance videos filmed at her home and posted on her grid, declaring that she refuses to perform onstage “anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think.”

"[Y]ou’re lucky I post anything at all,” she continued. "[I]f you don’t like what you see, unfollow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is. ...

“Psss if you don’t want to see my precious a— dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards ... go read a f— book.”

The “Circus” artist’s latest Instagram updates came about a month after she delivered a bombshell testimony to a Los Angeles court demanding the termination of her long-running conservatorship.

During an emotional, 24-minute speech, Britney Spears accused her conservators — including her father — of forcing her to work nonstop, take medication that left her incapacitated and continue using an intrauterine contraceptive device to prevent her from having children.

“I allow these people to control what I do ... and it’s enough. It makes no sense at all,” she told the judge. “All I want is to own my money, for this to end and my boyfriend to drive me in his f— car.”

On Sunday, the “Womanizer” performer was spotted driving in the car with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.