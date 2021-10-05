Britney Spears ‘cried for two hours’ because #FreeBritney fans are that awesome

Instagram‘s meltdown couldn’t stop Britney Spears from thanking the #FreeBritney movement for the latest victory in her ongoing conservatorship battle.

As soon as Instagram and Facebook recovered Monday from widespread outages, the pop sensation took to social media to show appreciation for her fiercest fans.

Her euphoric statement comes less than a week after a Los Angeles court suspended her father as conservator of her estate, which he had controlled for 13 years.

"#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction,” the singer wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

“I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!”

Several of Spears’ celebrity admirers — including Miley Cyrus, Tayshia Adams, Matthew A. Cherry and the vocalist’s new fiancé, Sam Asghari — responded to her latest post with words of love and encouragement.

Last month, Judge Brenda J. Penny ordered the immediate suspension of Spears’ father and scheduled a follow-up hearing for Nov. 12 to terminate the recording artist’s conservatorship, which has long restricted her personal, medical and financial autonomy.

The "...Baby One More Time” hitmaker’s father has been temporarily replaced by John Zabel, a certified public accountant handpicked by Spears’ team to serve as a fiduciary, interim conservator.

During the latest hearing in Spears’ turbulent conservatorship case, hordes of impassioned #FreeBritney demonstrators paraded outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown L.A. to support the pop idol.

“For the longest time, they just thought we were gays and girls just having fun and wearing pink, but this is bigger than just Britney, and this is bigger than just freeing her,” said Bijanca Star, a 27-year-old blockchain professional from Miami who attended the demonstration last week.

“She is a case for the people who don’t have voices.”

All along Grand Avenue, supporters of the “Lucky” performer donned colorful attire and wielded signs with catchy phrases such as, “Britney doesn’t need a conservatorship. It needs her.”

More than an hour before the hearing began, protesters chanted: “What do we want? Free Britney! When do we want it? Now!” and “Britney’s body, Britney’s choice,” among other rallying cries.

“Britney is such a perfect example of everything that I’ve been fighting for,” said Mona Montgomery, a 79-year-old former conservatorship attorney from Glendale who showed up at the courthouse that day.

“She represents thousands of people who are presently locked up against their will, with no due process … and she’s an icon of a group of people who need to be freed.”