Judge denies Marilyn Manson’s motion to dismiss Esmé Bianco suit

A U.S. district court judge has struck down a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by “Game of Thrones” star Esmé Bianco against Brian Hugh Warner, better known as the goth rocker Marilyn Manson.

Originally filed April 30, the civil lawsuit alleged that Manson physically, sexually, psychologically and emotionally abused Bianco on multiple occasions between 2009 and 2013.

Then a citizen of the U.K., Bianco also claimed that Manson violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act after he offered her work in Los Angeles.

On July 28, Manson’s attorney, John Snow, filed a motion to dismiss two causes of action — sexual assault and sexual battery — citing the statute of limitations in California.

In his ruling Thursday, Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha rejected the motion to dismiss, ruling that all three causes of action will move forward.

“A reasonable jury could find that the effects of Warner’s alleged unconscionable acts, including the perceived threat to Plaintiff’s safety, immigration status, and career, persisted years after her last contact with Warner,” reads the ruling.

Snow was not immediately available for comment.

“My hope is that this ruling empowers other survivors to pursue justice for themselves while signaling to abusers that they cannot bully victims into silence,” Bianco said in a statement.

Bianco is among multiple women, including “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood, who’ve accused Manson of abuse and assault. Manson has denied the allegations against him.

In a court filing, Manson has said the claims against him are part of a “coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs, who are cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement.”