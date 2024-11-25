Adele tearfully closes last Las Vegas show: ‘I don’t know when I next want to perform’

Adele is sending her love to Las Vegas as she finishes out her more than two-year residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The “Hello” singer, 36, launched her “Weekends With Adele” residency in November 2022 after a controversial last-minute postponement — which she initially attributed to “delivery delays and COVID” but later said was due to her “artistic needs” not being met — and has since extended the run twice. Closing out her 100th and final show Saturday, she expressed her gratitude for her Vegas gig despite its “rocky” start.”

“I’m so sad this residency is over but I am so glad that it happened,” Adele said in footage posted on YouTube, adding that her initial postponement in 2022 came during “one of the worst years of my life.”

“Had I done that show that I canceled,” she said, she “wouldn’t be standing here tonight.”

Adele went on to thank her fans for traveling to Vegas to see her show, her partner Rich Paul for encouraging her when she felt depleted, and the Colosseum “for giving me that second chance.”

“Weekends With Adele,” the 16-time Grammy winner said, was “just what I needed for this season of my life.” Most importantly, opting for a residency rather than a world tour after the release of her 2021 album “30” has allowed her to spend weekends with her son Angelo and to “keep his life normal.”

“I will miss it terribly, I will miss you terribly. I don’t know when I next want to perform again,” Adele said. But even though the singer doesn’t have any concrete plans to return to the stage, she reassured fans, “Of course I’ll be back, the only thing I’m good at is singing.”

It’s not the first time the singer-songwriter has voiced her intent to take a break from performing . Gearing up to the launch of a 10-show gig in Munich in August, she told German broadcaster ZDF that her “tank is quite empty” and that she doesn’t have plans for new music “at all.”

“I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while,” she said. “You know, I don’t even sing at home at all. How strange is that?”

At a show later that month, she reaffirmed that after her residency, “I will not see you for an incredibly long time.”

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now,” she said through tears.