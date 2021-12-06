After sold-out SoFi shows, BTS is taking a vacation to recharge for ‘a new chapter’

BTS has announced plans to take an “official extended period of rest” after playing Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium and iHeart Radio’s 2021 Jingle Ball tour.

In a Sunday memo to fans titled “Announcement on BTS’ Vacation,” the group’s record label, Bighit Music, explained that band members V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope are preparing for the release of a “new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter,’” as well as a March concert appearance in their native Seoul, South Korea.

“BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists,” Bighit’s statement read.

“The period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy.”

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021

The “Butter” hitmakers’ impending hiatus will also mark the first time the pop superstars of BTS will be able to spend the holidays with their families since their 2013 debut.

“We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” Bighit said.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from their fans.”

Bighit’s announcement comes days after the South Korean group concluded its sold-out, four-night concert series at SoFi Stadium, attracting loyal fans from all over the United States. On Friday, the collective performed alongside fellow pop sensations Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and Ed Sheeran at Los Angeles’ Jingle Ball extravaganza at the Forum.

The iHeart Radio holiday festival will also visit Minneapolis, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta and Miami throughout the month of December.

In November, BTS dominated the American Music Awards and scored a Grammy nomination for pop duo/group performance — though many believe the band deserved more. One thing’s for sure: V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope have earned a break.