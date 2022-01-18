Grammy Awards announces new location, date

The 64th Grammy Awards will take place April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Recording Academy, which presents music’s most prestigious awards show, revealed the new date and location in a message sent Tuesday to academy members, nearly two weeks after it said the show would not go on as planned on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles due to the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world class show,” the academy’s CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., said in the message. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy’s mission.”

Mason added that additional details regarding other high-profile Grammy-related events — including MusiCares’ Person of the Year gala (which will honor Joni Mitchell) and veteran record executive Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party — will be announced soon.

The ceremony, with “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah as host, will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The postponement marks the second year in a row that the Grammys have been delayed because of COVID-19. In 2021, the show was scheduled to take place Jan. 31 before being moved to March 14.

Jazz artist and “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” bandleader Jon Batiste leads nominees for the 64th Grammys with 11 nods in categories including album, record and song of the year, as well as traditional R&B performance, American roots song and improvised jazz solo.

Other acts with multiple nominations include Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. (each with eight) and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo (each with seven).

This year’s show is the first to feature 10 nominees (up from eight) in the four major categories of album, record and song of the year and best new artist.