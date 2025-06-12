Grammys to split country album into two categories and revive album cover field

Next year’s Grammy Awards will include a new country category, among other changes. Beyoncé won for country album at the 2025 ceremony.

The Grammy Awards are returning next February with two additional categories.

The 68th awards, scheduled for Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena, will now include prizes for album cover and traditional country album. The previous country album category has been renamed contemporary country album.

The award for album cover is not entirely new. The honor went to Frank Sinatra for “Frank Sinatra Sings for Only the Lonely” during the first-ever ceremony in 1959. Over the years, visual presentation has been recognized in the packaging field under various names.

Music Everything that happened at the 2025 Grammy Awards Beyoncé finally won album of the year. The show included performances from Chappell Roan, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and others, and the L.A. wildfires were frequently mentioned.

Additionally, the award for boxed or special edition limited package will be absorbed into recording package, which considers package design, photography and graphic art and materials.

Advertisement

The changes to the country category come after Beyoncé won country album and album of the year for the genre-bending “Cowboy Carter.” Following her performance at Stagecoach, alternative pop artist Lana Del Rey also plans to release a country album, though the release date has not been confirmed.

“Country music has evolved in a major way over the past decade, with traditional country experiencing a massive resurgence, growing in popularity and volume,” Recording Academy Chief Executive Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “Traditional country has a timeless, distinct sound that’s inspired generations of musicians throughout the years. It’s an important part of the country music story and deserves to be celebrated and recognized with intention.”

In addition to the category and field changes, the Recording Academy has amended the criteria for best new artist. Now, artists who have been nominated for album of the year, but whose contributions were below the 20% playing time threshold, will remain eligible for the award.

Advertisement

Music released between Aug. 31, 2024 and Aug. 30, 2025, will be eligible for the 2026 Grammy Awards — so Sabrina Carpenter’s forthcoming “Man’s Best Friend,” due Aug. 29, narrowly makes the deadline. Nominations will be announced Nov. 7.