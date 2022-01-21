Daddy Yankee set to headline 2022 Baja Beach Fest

This year’s Baja Beach Fest will feature a headlining performance — perhaps one of the last — by reggaeton king Daddy Yankee.

The festival, held in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, will take place Aug. 12-14 and 19-21.

Baja Beach Fest’s 2022 lineup is its most expansive yet. Headliners include Colombian superstar Maluma, Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, legendary reggaeton duo Wisin Y Yandel and “Pepas” star Farruko, as well as Banda MS, who are the first regional Mexican act to get top billing on the fest.

Other regional Mexican hitmakers Natanael Cano and Junior H join this year’s eclectic lineup. International sensations like El Alfa, Tokischa, Myke Towers, Sech, Jhay Cortez and Natti Natasha also will take the stage.

Earlier this month, Daddy Yankee told fans via Instagram that this summer he would embark on his final world tour, which he has dubbed “La Ultima Vuelta” (or The Last Lap). Baja Beach Fest is his only confirmed West Coast appearance to date.

Tickets are on sale at BajaBeachFest.com.