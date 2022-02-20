Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert, citing COVID-19; no word on California tour dates

Pop superstar Justin Bieber will no longer perform as planned Sunday in Las Vegas after a member of his team tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a recent report from TMZ, the “Ghost” hitmaker himself tested positive for the coronavirus and is feeling OK. Bieber’s management did not immediately respond Sunday to the Los Angeles Times’ request for confirmation.

“Due to positive test results within the Justice tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” read a statement released Saturday via the official Instagram page of Bieber’s Justice concert tour.

“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. ... Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

The Grammy winner was scheduled to appear at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Sunday before heading to Glendale, Ariz., on Tuesday and performing at Inglewood’s the Forum on Thursday. As of Saturday, the Vegas show has been moved to June 28, and refunds are available for ticket holders who can’t make the new date.

After stopping in Inglewood this week, the Justice tour is scheduled to to move on to San Jose’s SAP Center (Feb. 28 and March 2), Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center (March 4) and L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena (March 7 and 8). Team Bieber has not yet commented on whether any of those dates might also need to be rescheduled.

Last Sunday, the Biebs was spotted jamming out to the Dr. Dre-led Super Bowl halftime show at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, where protocols called for those in attendance to show proof of vaccination or recent negative test results.

The Las Vegas show postponement comes months after he collected eight Grammy nominations, including record and song of the year for “Peaches.” The 27-year-old singer is among the leading contenders coming into this year’s ceremony, which takes place April 3 at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.