Dee Snider backs Ukrainians using his song as a battle cry. Anti-maskers? Not so much

Rock musician Dee Snider, whose grandfather was Ukrainian, proudly supports the people of Ukraine co-opting Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as a protest anthem during the Russian invasion.

On Sunday, the former Twisted Sister frontman set the record straight about who does and does not deserve to blast the classic hard-rock tune as an act of defiance.

Ukrainians defending their home from invading Russian forces? “Absolutely.” Anti-maskers flouting public safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not so much.

“People are asking me why I endorsed the use of ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers,” the singer and guitarist tweeted Sunday.

“Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience.”

On Saturday, Snider gave Ukrainians his official blessing to play the song about fighting the powers that be after Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed his military on Ukraine. Since Thursday, Ukrainian soldiers and citizens alike have endeavored to protect their country from Russian missiles, artillery and cyberattacks.

Snider is one of several entertainment figures who have declared their support for Ukraine amid Russia’s offensive strike. Among the most vocal is Ukrainian “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who was arrested after speaking out against the invasion.

Others, including “Succession” star Brian Cox, stood with Ukraine at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. And NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” opened with a solemn choral tribute to Ukraine in lieu of a comedy sketch this past weekend.

“I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as their battlecry,” Snider tweeted Saturday along with the hashtag #F—RUSSIA. “My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can’t happen to these people again!”

In response to some who criticized him for condemning all of Russia for Putin’s actions, Snider added in a follow-up tweet, “My grandfather was Ukrainian when it was taken over by Russia after WW2. My grandmother was Transylvanian when the Russians took over & occupied the Carpathian mountains. Who do you think were carrying those Russian guns, driving the tanks & flying those planes? Canadians?”

He later altered his hashtag from #F—RUSSIA to #F—PUTIN, however, after a young Russian woman told him she was arrested for opposing the invasion and insisted Russian youth are trying to enact change.

“I know you are,” Snider replied. “And change will come from the young and young at heart. It’s never easy. ALL RIGHT...I will change my hashtag.”