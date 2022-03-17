Sorry, Dolly: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame won’t withdraw Parton’s nomination

Despite her protests, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is “proud to have nominated” Dolly Parton for induction into this year’s class of musicians.

And, in any case, the voting process has already begun.

In a statement provided Thursday to the Los Angeles Times, the organization confirmed it would not be rescinding the country music legend’s nomination after announcing 17 candidates for the class of 2022 last month. On Monday, a “flattered and grateful” Parton “respectfully” opposed her own nomination because she didn’t think she had earned the “right” to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said.

“Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

This year, the “Jolene” hitmaker is nominated for induction alongside Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

On Thursday morning, Parton appeared on “Fox & Friends” to further explain why she “didn’t exactly feel right about” getting recognition from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

“My perception, and I think the perception of most of America — I just feel like that’s more for the people in rock music,” Parton said.

“I’ve been educated since then, but I still didn’t feel right about it. It ... would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame. That just felt a little out of place for me.”

While the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame appreciated Parton’s perspective and grace, it clearly disagreed with her assessment.

“All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” the organization continued.

“In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world. ... We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”