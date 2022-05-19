Diana Ross and Tame Impala, the odd couple we’re here for, just made a summer bop
Diana Ross and Tame Impala — the odd couple we didn’t know we needed — have joined forces on “Turn Up the Sunshine,” an undeniable bop that will surely end up on countless summer playlists.
The new song, released Wednesday, is the unlikely duo’s first collaboration.
The funky, sunshine-soaked track serves as the lead single for Universal Pictures’ upcoming “Minions: The Rise of Gru” soundtrack, which was produced and curated by Jack Antonoff — this year’s Grammy-winning producer of the year. The Bleachers singer recently tweeted that the soundtrack merges his favorite artists with his “favorite 70s songs.”
“Turn Up the Sunshine” is Ross’ first song since the 2021 release of “Thank You,” the Motown legend’s first studio album in 15 years.
Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, the ringleader of the psychedelic indie-rock band, , has been more active recently. In April, Parker made headlines after he joined children’s music troupe the Wiggles onstage during a performance in Perth, Australia.
Apart from “Turn Up the Sunshine,” the rest of “The Rise of Gru” soundtrack is a collection of 1970s covers — keeping with the throwback theme of the prequel film.
In addition to Ross and Parker, the animated-film soundtrack’s 19-song track list is chock-full of A-listers: St. Vincent, Thundercat, Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R. and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, among others, who cover hits like “Funkytown,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Goodbye to Love,” “Dance to the Music” and “Kung Fu Suite,” respectively.
Alas, Pharrell Williams, whose monster hit “Happy” hailed from the minion-filled film “Despicable Me 2,” is not featured on the soundtrack.
The full soundtrack, which is available for pre-order, is slated to drop July 1, coinciding with the release of the “Despicable Me” spinoff.
