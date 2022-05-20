Take a tour of ‘Harry’s House’: Harry Styles launches L.A. pop-up shop for new album

Angelenos can now visit “Harry’s House,” a pop-up shop promoting pop musician Harry Styles’ new album of the same name.

Coinciding with the release of the English singer’s third solo record, a prime destination for Styles merch and Instagram photo-ops opened Friday in West Hollywood at 805-811N. La Cienega Boulevard.

Other “Harry’s House” locations are in New York, London, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam. More details about the promotional campaign are available on Styles’ website.

Styles recently dropped his latest studio effort, which has drawn glowing reviews from fans and music critics alike, on Thursday. “Harry’s House” is the highly anticipated follow-up to the “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker’s eponymous debut, as well as his Grammy-nominated sophomore album, “Fine Line.”

“Styles stands for inclusion, respect and sensitivity, though none of that has come at the expense of the wriggly charm he spilled all over Coachella’s stage in a rainbow-sequined jumpsuit,” wrote pop music critic Mikael Wood in his review for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

“Our man Harry gets it, is the thing; he’s someone to confide in and someone to drool over, a new-school dreamboat who’s defined his sexual identity vaguely enough to allow anyone interested to climb aboard.”

As noted by Wood, the former One Direction heartthrob recently headlined this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where he performed a couple of standout “Harry’s House” tracks, “Late Night Talking” and “Boyfriend,” live for the first time. He also kicked off the “Today” show’s summer concert series Thursday on NBC.

In March, Styles released “As It Was,” the lead single for “Harry’s House” that has already racked up more than 480 million streams on Spotify alone. And this September, he’ll appear in his first leading film role in “Don’t Worry Darling,” directed by his rumored girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

“Finally, it doesn’t feel like my life is over if this album isn’t a commercial success,” Styles told Better Homes & Gardens magazine earlier this year.

“I just want to make stuff that is right, that is fun, in terms of the process, that I can be proud of for a long time, that my friends can be proud of, that my family can be proud of, that my kids will be proud of one day.”